Claims for US Jobless Aid Fall as Hurricane Impact Recedes - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

Claims for US Jobless Aid Fall as Hurricane Impact Recedes

Posted: 09/21/2017 09:22:00 -04:00 Updated:

WASHINGTON (AP)- The number of Americans seeking unemployment benefits dropped by 23,000 last week to 259,000 as the economic impact of Hurricane Harvey began to fade.

THE NUMBERS: The Labor Department said Thursday that the less-volatile four-week average rose by 6,000 to 268,750. Overall, nearly 2 million Americans are collecting jobless aid, down almost 6 percent from a year ago.

THE TAKEAWAY: In early September, jobless claims shot up by the most in five years as Harvey battered Texas. But last week claims in Texas fell 45 percent as more people returned to work. Hurricane Irma continued to have an impact on the job market in Florida, where claims more than doubled from the previous week.

Despite the weather shocks, claims nationwide remain low by historic standards. New weekly claims have remained below 300,000 for the longest stretch going back to 1970.

Claims are a proxy for layoffs, and most employers are confident enough to be holding onto staff. Unemployment is near a 16-year low at 4.4 percent. Employers are adding an average 176,000 jobs a month so far in 2017, down from 187,000 last year and 226,000 in 2015. Some businesses say the job market is so tight that they can't find workers to fill job openings.

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Former NFL Cheerleader Completes Weekend Del. Prison Stays

    Former NFL Cheerleader Completes Weekend Del. Prison Stays

    09/21/2017 04:07:00 -04:002017-09-21 08:07:00 GMT
    Thursday, September 21 2017 4:10 AM EDT2017-09-21 08:10:21 GMT
    A former Baltimore Ravens cheerleader who pleaded guilty to raping a 15-year-old boy at a vacation rental home in Delaware no longer has to report every other weekend to a Delaware prison facility.More
    A former Baltimore Ravens cheerleader who pleaded guilty to raping a 15-year-old boy at a vacation rental home in Delaware no longer has to report every other weekend to a Delaware prison facility.More

  • 39 Arrests in Smyrna Street Drug Operation

    39 Arrests in Smyrna Street Drug Operation

    09/20/2017 04:11:00 -04:002017-09-20 08:11:00 GMT
    Wednesday, September 20 2017 10:51 AM EDT2017-09-20 14:51:57 GMT

    A major investigation into a street drug operation in Smyrna leads to the arrest of 39 people, authorities said.

    More

    A major investigation into a street drug operation in Smyrna, Del. has led to the arrest of 39 people, authorities said.

    More

  • Woman Arrested In Newark Home Invasion

    Woman Arrested In Newark Home Invasion

    09/20/2017 22:25:00 -04:002017-09-21 02:25:00 GMT
    Wednesday, September 20 2017 10:36 PM EDT2017-09-21 02:36:24 GMT
    Courtesy of New Castle County PoliceCourtesy of New Castle County Police
    New Castle County Police have arrested 32-year-old Elizabeth Noone in connection to the home invasion that occurred in the community of Stones Throw Townhouses this morning.More
    New Castle County Police have arrested 32-year-old Elizabeth Noone in connection to the home invasion that occurred in the community of Stones Throw Townhouses this morning.More
Powered by Frankly

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WBOC. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices