Former Del. Death Row Inmate Defends Man Charged in Hawaii Shooting

HONOLULU (AP)- A former Delaware death-row inmate says an 18-year-old Delaware man he brought to Hawaii to get a fresh start has been falsely accused of a deadly shooting because he's black.



Isaiah McCoy tells Hawaii News Now in a story Tuesday that 18-year-old Jordan Smith is not the triggerman police say fired about 10 rounds from an assault rifle at a group of people standing outside a Waikiki club on Saturday.



The shooting killed one man and injured two others. Smith is charged with second-degree murder and two counts of attempted second-degree murder.



McCoy was convicted in Delaware of a drug-related killing and sentenced to death in 2012. A judge in January cited errors in the trial and declared McCoy not guilty.



McCoy moved to Hawaii after his release.