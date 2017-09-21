Former Del. Death Row Inmate Defends Man Charged in Hawaii Shoot - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

Former Del. Death Row Inmate Defends Man Charged in Hawaii Shooting

Posted: 09/21/2017 10:15:00 -04:00 Updated:
Jordan Smith Jordan Smith

HONOLULU (AP)- A former Delaware death-row inmate says an 18-year-old Delaware man he brought to Hawaii to get a fresh start has been falsely accused of a deadly shooting because he's black.

Isaiah McCoy tells Hawaii News Now in a story Tuesday that 18-year-old Jordan Smith is not the triggerman police say fired about 10 rounds from an assault rifle at a group of people standing outside a Waikiki club on Saturday.

The shooting killed one man and injured two others. Smith is charged with second-degree murder and two counts of attempted second-degree murder.

McCoy was convicted in Delaware of a drug-related killing and sentenced to death in 2012. A judge in January cited errors in the trial and declared McCoy not guilty.

McCoy moved to Hawaii after his release.

Isaiah McCoy (file photo)

  • Delmarvawide NewsDelmarvawide NewsMore>>

  • Police Investigate Burglary at Dover Chapel

    Police Investigate Burglary at Dover Chapel

    09/21/2017 11:53:00 -04:002017-09-21 15:53:00 GMT
    Thursday, September 21 2017 12:00 PM EDT2017-09-21 16:00:48 GMT
    A Dover woman was arrested after providing officers with a fake name.A Dover woman was arrested after providing officers with a fake name.
    Police are investigating a burglary that occurred at the Wesley Chapel early Thursday morning.More
    Police are investigating a burglary that occurred at the Wesley Chapel early Thursday morning.More

  • Laurel Fire Victim Calls for Change to State Code

    Laurel Fire Victim Calls for Change to State Code

    09/21/2017 11:24:00 -04:002017-09-21 15:24:00 GMT
    Thursday, September 21 2017 11:45 AM EDT2017-09-21 15:45:57 GMT
    LAUREL, Del. - Richard Turner says a fire that destroyed his home last week could have been prevented if Delaware's state fire protection regulations were different. The State Fire Marshal's office confirms that the fire was caused by a staple piercMore
    LAUREL, Del. - Richard Turner says a fire that destroyed his home last week could have been prevented if Delaware's state fire protection regulations were different. The State Fire Marshal's office confirms that the fire was caused by a staple piercMore

  • Fire Damages Salisbury Home

    Fire Damages Salisbury Home

    09/21/2017 11:32:00 -04:002017-09-21 15:32:00 GMT
    Thursday, September 21 2017 11:43 AM EDT2017-09-21 15:43:13 GMT
    Authorities are investigating an early Thursday fire that caused thousands of dollars in damage to a home in Salisbury.More
    Authorities are investigating an early Thursday fire that caused thousands of dollars in damage to a home in Salisbury.More

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Former NFL Cheerleader Completes Weekend Del. Prison Stays

    Former NFL Cheerleader Completes Weekend Del. Prison Stays

    09/21/2017 04:07:00 -04:002017-09-21 08:07:00 GMT
    Thursday, September 21 2017 4:10 AM EDT2017-09-21 08:10:21 GMT
    A former Baltimore Ravens cheerleader who pleaded guilty to raping a 15-year-old boy at a vacation rental home in Delaware no longer has to report every other weekend to a Delaware prison facility.More
    A former Baltimore Ravens cheerleader who pleaded guilty to raping a 15-year-old boy at a vacation rental home in Delaware no longer has to report every other weekend to a Delaware prison facility.More

  • Woman Arrested In Newark Home Invasion

    Woman Arrested In Newark Home Invasion

    09/20/2017 22:25:00 -04:002017-09-21 02:25:00 GMT
    Wednesday, September 20 2017 10:36 PM EDT2017-09-21 02:36:24 GMT
    Courtesy of New Castle County PoliceCourtesy of New Castle County Police
    New Castle County Police have arrested 32-year-old Elizabeth Noone in connection to the home invasion that occurred in the community of Stones Throw Townhouses this morning.More
    New Castle County Police have arrested 32-year-old Elizabeth Noone in connection to the home invasion that occurred in the community of Stones Throw Townhouses this morning.More

  • 39 Arrests in Smyrna Street Drug Operation

    39 Arrests in Smyrna Street Drug Operation

    09/20/2017 04:11:00 -04:002017-09-20 08:11:00 GMT
    Wednesday, September 20 2017 10:51 AM EDT2017-09-20 14:51:57 GMT

    A major investigation into a street drug operation in Smyrna leads to the arrest of 39 people, authorities said.

    More

    A major investigation into a street drug operation in Smyrna, Del. has led to the arrest of 39 people, authorities said.

    More
Powered by Frankly

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WBOC. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices