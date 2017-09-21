Construction Continues on New West Salisbury Elementary School - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

Construction Continues on New West Salisbury Elementary School

Posted: 09/21/2017 11:08:00 -04:00 Updated:
Photo of New West Salisbury Elementary School Design (WBOC) Photo of New West Salisbury Elementary School Design (WBOC)

SALISBURY, Md. - Construction on the new West Salisbury Elementary School is on schedule and on budget, Public Schools officials say.

The new school, which costs $28 million, is scheduled to open its doors for the Fall 2018-19 school year.

Wicomico Public Schools Communications Director Paul Butler said the new school will feature many new updates, including a gymnasium-cafeteria combo, interactive white boards, and air conditioning.

"One of the big things we didn't have at West Salisbury Elementary was the fact that there was no air conditioning," said Butler.

While construction is going on at West Salisbury, about 300 students who attend that school have been temporarily transferred to Chipman Elementary or North Salisbury Elementary.

Parents who have had to make an adjustment to their morning schedules because of the move said they're happy to see construction moving along smoothly.

"It's just the timing. The timing that the kids go to school. They go at 8:30 over here and 8:15 at West Salisbury, so just the timing is a little inconvenient," said parent Ashley Lopez.

However, Lopez said the construction is worth it because the old West Salisbury building was in poor shape.

 

  • Delmarvawide NewsDelmarvawide NewsMore>>

  • Police Investigate Burglary at Dover Chapel

    Police Investigate Burglary at Dover Chapel

    09/21/2017 11:53:00 -04:002017-09-21 15:53:00 GMT
    Thursday, September 21 2017 12:00 PM EDT2017-09-21 16:00:48 GMT
    A Dover woman was arrested after providing officers with a fake name.A Dover woman was arrested after providing officers with a fake name.
    Police are investigating a burglary that occurred at the Wesley Chapel early Thursday morning.More
    Police are investigating a burglary that occurred at the Wesley Chapel early Thursday morning.More

  • Laurel Fire Victim Calls for Change to State Code

    Laurel Fire Victim Calls for Change to State Code

    09/21/2017 11:24:00 -04:002017-09-21 15:24:00 GMT
    Thursday, September 21 2017 11:45 AM EDT2017-09-21 15:45:57 GMT
    LAUREL, Del. - Richard Turner says a fire that destroyed his home last week could have been prevented if Delaware's state fire protection regulations were different. The State Fire Marshal's office confirms that the fire was caused by a staple piercMore
    LAUREL, Del. - Richard Turner says a fire that destroyed his home last week could have been prevented if Delaware's state fire protection regulations were different. The State Fire Marshal's office confirms that the fire was caused by a staple piercMore

  • Fire Damages Salisbury Home

    Fire Damages Salisbury Home

    09/21/2017 11:32:00 -04:002017-09-21 15:32:00 GMT
    Thursday, September 21 2017 11:43 AM EDT2017-09-21 15:43:13 GMT
    Authorities are investigating an early Thursday fire that caused thousands of dollars in damage to a home in Salisbury.More
    Authorities are investigating an early Thursday fire that caused thousands of dollars in damage to a home in Salisbury.More

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Former NFL Cheerleader Completes Weekend Del. Prison Stays

    Former NFL Cheerleader Completes Weekend Del. Prison Stays

    09/21/2017 04:07:00 -04:002017-09-21 08:07:00 GMT
    Thursday, September 21 2017 4:10 AM EDT2017-09-21 08:10:21 GMT
    A former Baltimore Ravens cheerleader who pleaded guilty to raping a 15-year-old boy at a vacation rental home in Delaware no longer has to report every other weekend to a Delaware prison facility.More
    A former Baltimore Ravens cheerleader who pleaded guilty to raping a 15-year-old boy at a vacation rental home in Delaware no longer has to report every other weekend to a Delaware prison facility.More

  • Woman Arrested In Newark Home Invasion

    Woman Arrested In Newark Home Invasion

    09/20/2017 22:25:00 -04:002017-09-21 02:25:00 GMT
    Wednesday, September 20 2017 10:36 PM EDT2017-09-21 02:36:24 GMT
    Courtesy of New Castle County PoliceCourtesy of New Castle County Police
    New Castle County Police have arrested 32-year-old Elizabeth Noone in connection to the home invasion that occurred in the community of Stones Throw Townhouses this morning.More
    New Castle County Police have arrested 32-year-old Elizabeth Noone in connection to the home invasion that occurred in the community of Stones Throw Townhouses this morning.More

  • 39 Arrests in Smyrna Street Drug Operation

    39 Arrests in Smyrna Street Drug Operation

    09/20/2017 04:11:00 -04:002017-09-20 08:11:00 GMT
    Wednesday, September 20 2017 10:51 AM EDT2017-09-20 14:51:57 GMT

    A major investigation into a street drug operation in Smyrna leads to the arrest of 39 people, authorities said.

    More

    A major investigation into a street drug operation in Smyrna, Del. has led to the arrest of 39 people, authorities said.

    More
Powered by Frankly

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WBOC. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices