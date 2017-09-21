Construction Continues on New West Salisbury Elementary School

SALISBURY, Md. - Construction on the new West Salisbury Elementary School is on schedule and on budget, Public Schools officials say.

The new school, which costs $28 million, is scheduled to open its doors for the Fall 2018-19 school year.

Wicomico Public Schools Communications Director Paul Butler said the new school will feature many new updates, including a gymnasium-cafeteria combo, interactive white boards, and air conditioning.

"One of the big things we didn't have at West Salisbury Elementary was the fact that there was no air conditioning," said Butler.

While construction is going on at West Salisbury, about 300 students who attend that school have been temporarily transferred to Chipman Elementary or North Salisbury Elementary.

Parents who have had to make an adjustment to their morning schedules because of the move said they're happy to see construction moving along smoothly.

"It's just the timing. The timing that the kids go to school. They go at 8:30 over here and 8:15 at West Salisbury, so just the timing is a little inconvenient," said parent Ashley Lopez.

However, Lopez said the construction is worth it because the old West Salisbury building was in poor shape.