Dover Woman Comes Home to Burglary

DOVER, Del. - The Dover Police Department is investigating a residential burglary after a 78-year-old woman came home to discover the suspect in her home.

On Wednesday, September 20th, the owner entered the home and found an unknown black male inside.

The victim confronted the intruder, who took the purse off of her shoulder and knocked the woman to the ground.

The suspect then fled in an unknown direction.

The 78-year-old had very minor injuries and was not treated.

The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to contact the Dover Police Department at (302)736-7111.