Fire Damages Salisbury Home

SALISBURY, Md.- Authorities are investigating an early Thursday fire that caused thousands of dollars in damage to a home in Salisbury.

The Maryland State Fire Marshal's Office said the blaze broke out shortly before 5 a.m. at a ranch-style home located at 615 Pearl St.

It took 15 firefighters from the Salisbury Fire Department approximately 20 minutes to get the fire under control.

There were no reported injuries. The fire caused an estimated $30,000 in damage to the structure and another $5,000 in damage to its contents.

Deputy state fire marshals determined the fire started in a bedroom but its caused remains under investigation.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the Salisbury Office of the Maryland State Fire Marshal’s Office at 410-713-3780.