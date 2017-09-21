Police Investigate Burglary at Dover Chapel

DOVER, Del.- Police are investigating a burglary that occcurred at the Wesley Chapel early Thursday morning.

Around 1:21 a.m., a 23-year-old woman was in a room in the basement of the chapel when someone forced in a piece of plywood that was covering a window in the room, according to police.

The woman ran to a nearby hallway to call police. While she was making the call, the person stole a laptop and left the chapel, police said.

The investigation is ongoing, and anyone with information is asked to contact the Dover Police Department at 302-736-7111 or through the MyPD mobile app. Callers may remain anonymous. Tips can also be submitted to law enforcement through the Delaware Crime Stoppers tip line at 1-800-TIP-3333 or online here.