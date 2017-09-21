Lincoln Man Robbed While Walking Along Road - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

Lincoln Man Robbed While Walking Along Road

LINCOLN, Del. - Delaware State Police are investigating the robbery of a man walking along a roadway southeast of Lincoln.

The incident occurred on Wednesday, Sept. 20, when the victim was walking on Herring Branch Road near Oriole Lane.

According to police, the victim was approached from behind and struck in the back of the head with an unknown object, causing him to fall to the ground. 

Police say the suspect took the victim’s wallet out of his pocket before fleeing the area in an unknown direction. 

The victim was slightly injured in the incident and responded on his own to an area hospital where he was treated and released, according topolice.

Troopers said the suspect was described as a man, with no further physical or clothing description.

Anyone with information about this incident they are asked to contact the Troop 4 Major Crimes Unit at 302-856-5850. Information may also be provided by calling Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-TIP-3333.

 

