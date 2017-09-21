Settlement Reached in Milton Political Sign Case - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

Settlement Reached in Milton Political Sign Case

Posted: 09/21/2017 13:11:00 -04:00 Updated:
One of Penny NIckerson's signs she had placed in her yard in Milton, Del. One of Penny NIckerson's signs she had placed in her yard in Milton, Del.

MILTON, Del.- The town of Milton, Del. on Thursday announced a settlement has been reached with a woman who filed an ACLU lawsuit with the town over the placement of political signs on her property.

In February, a town code enforcement officer told Penny Nickerson, who lives on Union Street in Milton, that she had to take down several political signs in her front yard, which contained phrases such as, "Love Trumps Hate" and "Women's Rights = Human Rights."

But Milton's town code at the time stipulated political signs "may be erected no sooner than 90 days prior to any contested election or referendum and shall be removed within 14 days following the election or referendum."

However, on May 15, the ACLU Foundation of Delaware filed a lawsuit against the town on Nickerson's behalf. The ACLU challenged the town’s sign ordinance as it relates to residential lots and claimed it restricted Nickerson's right to free speech.

The town maintained that its laws were compliant with both the spirit and language of a US Supreme Court ruling which governed sign code language and so it defended against Nickerson's claims.

Ultimately, the parties discussed and came to agreement on changes in the language of the sign ordinance for signs on residential lots. On Sept. 11, following receipt of advisory reports from the Milton Planning and Zoning Commission and a public hearing, the Milton mayor and council unanimously passed ordinances that revised the town code.

In general, the revisions eased the administration and promoted the residents’ and property owners’ ability to express their views through signs, while still
serving the ordinances’ purposes such as avoiding obstructed views, distracted motorists, and tripping hazards.

Specifically, the ordinances eliminated categories of signs, including real estate signs, contractor signs, and announcement signs. Instead, a lot may display four temporary signs at any given time without regard to content, as long as the signs adhere to size and location restrictions. 

Additionally, the restriction on signs judged offensive by the Planning and Zoning Commission was revised to reflect the definition of obscenity from the Delaware Code. Finally, the changes allow a sign owner to substitute a noncommercial message for any other non-commercial or commercial
message. 

"Since the passage of the town ordinances addressed all issues raised by Nickerson with the sign ordinance, and based upon the advice of counsel, the town has agreed to settle with her," said Milton Town Manager Kristy Rogers in a press release.

Rogers added that the settlement was entered into to prevent additional time and legal costs and "should not be construed as an admission of liability of the part of the town."

 

 

  • Delmarvawide NewsDelmarvawide NewsMore>>

  • Lincoln Man Robbed While Walking Along Road

    Lincoln Man Robbed While Walking Along Road

    09/21/2017 12:51:00 -04:002017-09-21 16:51:00 GMT
    Thursday, September 21 2017 2:47 PM EDT2017-09-21 18:47:35 GMT
    Photo: Wboc ImagePhoto: Wboc Image
    Delaware State Police are currently investigating a robbery from a man while he was walking along a roadway southeast of Lincoln.More
    Delaware State Police are investigating the robbery of a man walking along a roadway southeast of Lincoln.More

  • Crisfield Bands Together to Fight Opioid Epidemic

    Crisfield Bans Together to Fight Opioid Epidemic

    09/20/2017 16:50:00 -04:002017-09-20 20:50:00 GMT
    Thursday, September 21 2017 2:47 PM EDT2017-09-21 18:47:16 GMT
    (Photo: CBS)(Photo: CBS)
    Crisfield, Md. is coming together to put an end to the opioid epidemic plaguing the small city.More
    Crisfield, Md. is coming together to put an end to the opioid epidemic plaguing the small city.More

  • Settlement Reached in Milton Political Sign Case

    Settlement Reached in Milton Political Sign Case

    09/21/2017 13:11:00 -04:002017-09-21 17:11:00 GMT
    Thursday, September 21 2017 1:33 PM EDT2017-09-21 17:33:47 GMT
    One of Penny NIckerson's signs she had placed in her yard in Milton, Del.One of Penny NIckerson's signs she had placed in her yard in Milton, Del.
    The town of Milton, Del. on Thursday announced a settlement has been reached with a woman who filed an ACLU lawsuit with the town over the placement of political signs on her property.More
    The town of Milton, Del. on Thursday announced a settlement has been reached with a woman who filed an ACLU lawsuit with the town over the placement of political signs on her property.More

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Former NFL Cheerleader Completes Weekend Del. Prison Stays

    Former NFL Cheerleader Completes Weekend Del. Prison Stays

    09/21/2017 04:07:00 -04:002017-09-21 08:07:00 GMT
    Thursday, September 21 2017 4:10 AM EDT2017-09-21 08:10:21 GMT
    A former Baltimore Ravens cheerleader who pleaded guilty to raping a 15-year-old boy at a vacation rental home in Delaware no longer has to report every other weekend to a Delaware prison facility.More
    A former Baltimore Ravens cheerleader who pleaded guilty to raping a 15-year-old boy at a vacation rental home in Delaware no longer has to report every other weekend to a Delaware prison facility.More

  • 39 Arrests in Smyrna Street Drug Operation

    39 Arrests in Smyrna Street Drug Operation

    09/20/2017 04:11:00 -04:002017-09-20 08:11:00 GMT
    Wednesday, September 20 2017 10:51 AM EDT2017-09-20 14:51:57 GMT

    A major investigation into a street drug operation in Smyrna leads to the arrest of 39 people, authorities said.

    More

    A major investigation into a street drug operation in Smyrna, Del. has led to the arrest of 39 people, authorities said.

    More

  • Woman Arrested In Newark Home Invasion

    Woman Arrested In Newark Home Invasion

    09/20/2017 22:25:00 -04:002017-09-21 02:25:00 GMT
    Wednesday, September 20 2017 10:36 PM EDT2017-09-21 02:36:24 GMT
    Courtesy of New Castle County PoliceCourtesy of New Castle County Police
    New Castle County Police have arrested 32-year-old Elizabeth Noone in connection to the home invasion that occurred in the community of Stones Throw Townhouses this morning.More
    New Castle County Police have arrested 32-year-old Elizabeth Noone in connection to the home invasion that occurred in the community of Stones Throw Townhouses this morning.More
Powered by Frankly

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WBOC. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices