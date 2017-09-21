Laurel Police: Father Caught After Burglary, Son Still on the Ru - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

Laurel Police: Father Caught After Burglary, Son Still on the Run

Posted: 09/21/2017 14:32:00 -04:00 Updated:
James Howell Jr. and James Howell Sr. James Howell Jr. and James Howell Sr.

LAUREL, Del. (AP/WBOC)- Police in Laurel say a father has been arrested and his son is on the run after they were caught burglarizing a home.

Laurel police said that the burglary occurred Saturday. He said police were speaking with the burglary victim when James Howell Jr. and James Howell Sr., both of Salisbury, Md., returned to the property.

Police said the two men then took off. A car chase ensued and ended in Delmar, Md. 

Police said the 46-year-old father was caught, but his 24-year-old son got away.

James Howell Jr. is wanted on charges of felony burglary, resisting arrest and felony traffic charges. James Howell Sr. is in jail in Wicomico County, Md. awaiting extradition to Delaware where he faces burglary-related charges.

Anyone with additional information on this incident or the whereabouts of James Howell Jr. is urged to contact Delaware Crimes Stoppers at 1-800-TIP-3333 or Patrolman Little of the Laurel Police Department at 302-875-2244.

