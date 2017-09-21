Woman Makes 125-Mile Journey Across Tubman Byway - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

Woman Makes 125-Mile Journey Across Tubman Byway

Posted: 09/21/2017 17:27:00 -04:00 Updated:

PRESTON, Md. - It's 9 a.m. and Mashona Council is beginning her day. After spending Wednesday night at the James Webb Cabin in Preston, Md., a stop near the Underground Railroad, she's gearing up for her journey.

It's a journey she says is both literal and metaphorical.

"It means something different for everyone," Council said.

Council says she's walking the whole 125-miles of the byway for herself.

"I had a vision for what the next year would look like," Council said.

A vision to follow in the steps of Harriet Tubman.

"Freedom and walking, there's no one who fit's that mold than Harriet Tubman," Council said.

But Council says she hopes her journey will also mean something to others.

"There are things in life that we have to go through and that we have to keep walking to get through but we're not alone in that," Council said.

Throughout her journey, she says she's trudged through rainy and hot weather with just her pack, hat, and clothes. Sometimes she runs out of food and her body aches.

But strangers have helped her.

"Like meals, and water, and a phone charger," Council said.

On Thursday, she got encouragement from public service workers Dean Davidson and Justin Brown.

"I've talked to her and I hope everybody gets her message," Davidson said.

It's a journey she says is a lot like Harriet Tubman's journey made many years ago.

"It's been pretty cool. It really has," Council said. "Extremely humbling just to walk in her footsteps."

Council will stay overnight in Denton, wrapping up at least 18 miles of her journey. On Friday, she will leave from Denton and make her way towards Delaware. She expects to complete her journey some time this weekend.

More information can be found on her Facebook page.

 

 

 

 

