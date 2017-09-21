Salisbury City Police Obtain Surveillance Footage of Cook Out As - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

Salisbury City Police Obtain Surveillance Footage of Cook Out Assault

Posted: 09/21/2017 17:18:00 -04:00 Updated:
SALISBURY, Md.- Salisbury City Police are hoping that surveillance footage of an assault at Cook Out will help them in finding seven people who physically attacked four Salisbury University students in the early hours of Saturday morning. 

The students were in the drive through line when police said seven men, all wearing white T-shirts, surrounded the car.  Three of the students attacked suffered physical injuries and have since been released from the hospital, according to police.  

Salisbury Police Chief Barbara Duncan said the police department subpoenaed and received all of the establishment's footage on Thursday.  She said investigators are currently reviewing that footage, but that isn't the only video that was recorded from the assault. 

"Some members of that group were, in fact, video recording the incident as it unfolded," Chief Duncan said.  

Chief Duncan said they've received other cell phone video from witnesses, but it wasn't at an angle that was helpful to their search.  

SU students said they go to Cook Out often because of the inexpensive food and the late night weekend hours.  Junior Amanda Ellen said it's always busy, so it's not surprising that fights break out. 

"It's usually a rowdy crowd and lines are normally out the door to the sidewalk, into the street most of the time," Ellen said. 

The large number of people on Saturday morning is a concern to Chief Duncan.  She said Salisbury Police is working with the Fire Marshal's Office to determine if this was a fire code violation in Wicomico County.

 

 

