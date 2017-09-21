Proposed Housing Project Could Lead to More Housing for Seasonal - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

Proposed Housing Project Could Lead to More Housing for Seasonal Workers

Posted: 09/21/2017 20:11:00 -04:00 Updated:

OCEAN CITY, Md--19-year-old Luka Migac is from Serbia, but he works in Ocean City. He’s a part of the summer work and travel program that provides seasonal jobs for international students.

Lucas says he loves Ocean City, but says his living situation on Fourth Street is a complete nightmare.

“We can't open windows for the most part of our house, when it's raining, it's leaking. Like dust everywhere it's really dirty,” says Luka Migac.

Lukas manager, Shannon Tippett, hopes to get Miga out of his poor living situation. She hopes to provide better living opportunities for J1 students.

Shannon plans on demolishing The Alibi Room, a building on Baltimore Avenue and turning it into a new and improved building.

Shannon says the new and improved building will be finished by 2019. The building will consist of a restaurant and bar, and have the capability of housing up to 75 students.

“We have been monitoring their housing situation for the last couple of years and we decided it was time to go to the city. We suggested a project that will house more J1 students, says restaurant owner,” Shannon Tippett.

The program director for Ocean City’s J1 program says there is definitely a need for more student housing in Ocean City.

"We have to put students in West Ocean City, it takes risks, safety options are at hand,” says Anne-Marie Conestable.

Shannon hopes the proposed housing project will keep J1 students coming back to Ocean City.

The project has been approved by the Planning Commission, however; it still needs to go through the approval process with various town departments, including the building permit review process.

 

