A Hotel Fire in Newark Deemed an Accident

A Hotel Fire in Newark Deemed an Accident

Posted: 09/21/2017 23:55:00 -04:00 Updated:

NEWARK, De. -- A fire that forced guests to relocate from their hotel was found to be an accident this afternoon.

According to the Delaware Office of the State Fire Marshal, the Christiana Fire Company responded to a call at the Towne Place Suites by Marriott on Eagle Run Road at around 4:30 p.m.

State fire investigators said that the fire started when a cardboard box was placed on top of the stove and accidentally turned the burner on when the box hit the burner control knob. The fire sparked the building's fire sprinkler system, which alerted people inside to evacuate the building and put the fire out. 

People staying in the hotel were relocated to other Marriott hotels in the area until the building is reopened, state fire investigators said. No injuries were reported. 

