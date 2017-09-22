Former Dover Airman to Plead Guilty in Child Sex Abuse Case - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

Former Dover Airman to Plead Guilty in Child Sex Abuse Case

Posted: 09/22/2017 07:31:00 -04:00
Akeem Beazer Akeem Beazer

DOVER, Del. (AP)- A former Dover Air Force Base airman has agreed to plead guilty to charges involving the alleged sexual abuse of a teenage runaway.

A federal judge has scheduled a change-of-plea hearing next week for 21-year-old Akeem Beazer of Pompano Beach, Florida.

The entry of the scheduling order late Thursday comes just days after the judge agreed to postpone a scheduled October trial.

In seeking the postponement, prosecutors said searches of Facebook accounts and cellphones had uncovered materials giving rise to additional charges against Beazer. They also noted in court papers last week that paternity testing of the victim's baby was still pending.

Beazer and another airman, 25-year-old Dalian Washington of Philadelphia, were both charged with sex abuse of a minor. Washington also is charged with sex trafficking of a child.

