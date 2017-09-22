BlackPAC to Spend $1 Million in Virginia Ahead of Election

RICHMOND, Va. (AP)- A group that mobilized black voters for Hillary Clinton plans to spend more than $1 million in Virginia ahead of November's closely watched governor's race.



The Black Progressive Action Coalition plans to spend $600,000 on voter education. An affiliated political action committee plans to spend $500,000 on mailers and digital ads.



The money will be spent on behalf of Democrats on the statewide ticket. That includes gubernatorial nominee Ralph Northam.



Virginia is one of only two states with a governor's race this year. The group sees the state as a testing ground for the mid-term elections in 2018.



BlackPAC is joining other outside political groups descending on Virginia. They include billionaire environmentalist Tom Steyer's NextGen America and the political arm of Planned Parenthood.

