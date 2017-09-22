Family Files $10 Million Wrongful Death Suit Against Police

TOWSON, Md. (AP)- A family has filed a $10-million, wrongful-death lawsuit against police and paramedics in Baltimore County.



The suit stems from an incident in Towson last year.



Attorneys for the family of Tawon Boyd said he called 911 to report a break-in. His girlfriend said he may have been delusional.



The family alleges that instead of helping Boyd, police beat him. The suit also claims that a paramedic gave him the drug Haldol to calm him down. The suit said it sent Boyd into cardiac arrest.



Police have said Boyd resisted attempts to take him to a hospital. Police wrote in their report that Boyd was punched during the scuffle.



A medical examiner said Boyd's death was accidental with complications from the synthetic drug ethylpentylone.