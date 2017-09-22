Dover Man Arrested After Robbing Dollar General

DOVER, Del.- Police have arrested a Dover man after he robbed a Dollar General store Thursday afternoon.

A little after 2:15 p.m., 37-year-old Justus Ramos entered the store in the Hamlet Shopping Center and pulled a knife on a clerk and demanded cash, according to police.

Ramos then left the store in a dark blue Hyundai SUV with an undisclosed amount of cash, police said.

According to police, detectives were able to obtain the tag number from the SUV and attempted to find it. A check of Ramos' home was unsuccessful, but as detectives were leaving the area, they found his car in parking lot of McDonald's, just in front of General's Greene.

Ramos was taken into custody without incident. Officers also found heroin and the knife used in the robbery inside the SUV.

He was charged with robbery first degree, possession of heroin and drug paraphernalia. Ramos was committed to James T. Vaughn Correctional Center in default of $41,000 secured bond.