Dover Man Arrested After Robbing Dollar General - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

Dover Man Arrested After Robbing Dollar General

Posted: 09/22/2017 11:07:00 -04:00 Updated:

DOVER, Del.- Police have arrested a Dover man after he robbed a Dollar General store Thursday afternoon.

A little after 2:15 p.m., 37-year-old Justus Ramos entered the store in the Hamlet Shopping Center and pulled a knife on a clerk and demanded cash, according to police.

Ramos then left the store in a dark blue Hyundai SUV with an undisclosed amount of cash, police said.

According to police, detectives were able to obtain the tag number from the SUV and attempted to find it. A check of Ramos' home was unsuccessful, but as detectives were leaving the area, they found his car in parking lot of McDonald's, just in front of General's Greene.  

Ramos was taken into custody without incident. Officers also found heroin and the knife used in the robbery inside the SUV.

He was charged with robbery first degree, possession of heroin and drug paraphernalia. Ramos was committed to James T. Vaughn Correctional Center in default of $41,000 secured bond. 

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Delaware Man Charged In Hawaii Nightclub Shooting

    Delaware Man Charged With Hawaii Nightclub Shooting

    09/21/2017 16:40:00 -04:002017-09-21 20:40:00 GMT
    Thursday, September 21 2017 4:45 PM EDT2017-09-21 20:45:57 GMT
    A Dover woman was arrested after providing officers with a fake name.A Dover woman was arrested after providing officers with a fake name.
    A former Delaware death-row inmate who brought an 18-year-old Delaware man to Hawaii to get a fresh start says the teen has been falsely accused of a deadly shooting because he's black.More
    A former Delaware death-row inmate who brought an 18-year-old Delaware man to Hawaii to get a fresh start says the teen has been falsely accused of a deadly shooting because he's black.More

  • Salisbury City Police Obtain Surveillance Footage of Cook Out Assault

    Salisbury City Police Obtain Surveillance Footage of Cook Out Assault

    09/21/2017 17:18:00 -04:002017-09-21 21:18:00 GMT
    Friday, September 22 2017 7:29 AM EDT2017-09-22 11:29:31 GMT
    Cook OutCook Out
    Salisbury police are hoping that surveillance footage taken at the Cook Out restaurant on the city's south side will help them locate seven people who attacked four Salisbury University students early Saturday morning.More
    Salisbury police are hoping that surveillance footage taken at the Cook Out restaurant on the city's south side will help them locate seven people who attacked four Salisbury University students early Saturday morning.More

  • Some Delaware Correctional Officers Concerned Over Rec. Time for Maximum Security Inmates

    Some Delaware Correctional Officers Concerned Over Rec. Time for Maximum Security Inmates

    09/21/2017 20:31:00 -04:002017-09-22 00:31:00 GMT
    Friday, September 22 2017 8:09 AM EDT2017-09-22 12:09:00 GMT
    The James T. Vaughn Correctional Center in Smyrna, Del. (Photo: WBOC)The James T. Vaughn Correctional Center in Smyrna, Del. (Photo: WBOC)
    Some correctional officers in Delaware are concerned about staffing accomodations for maximum security inmates at the James. T. Vaughn Correctional Center near Smyrna, a prison that experienced a deadly inmate uprising in February.More
    Some correctional officers in Delaware are concerned about staffing accomodations for maximum security inmates at the James. T. Vaughn Correctional Center near Smyrna, a prison that experienced a deadly inmate uprising in February.More

  • Most Popular VideosMost Popular VideosMore>>

  • Salisbury City Police Obtain Surveillance Footage of Cook Out Assault

    Salisbury City Police Obtain Surveillance Footage of Cook Out Assault

    Salisbury City Police are hoping that surveillance footage of an assault at Cook Out will help them in finding seven people who physically attacked four Salisbury University students in the early hours of Saturday morning.

    More

    Salisbury City Police are hoping that surveillance footage of an assault at Cook Out will help them in finding seven people who physically attacked four Salisbury University students in the early hours of Saturday morning.

    More

  • Woman Makes 125-Mile Journey Across Tubman Byway

    Woman Makes 125-Mile Journey Across Tubman Byway

    It's 9 a.m. and Mashona Council is beginning her day. After spending Wednesday night at the James Webb Cabin in Preston, Md., a stop near the Underground Railroad, she's gearing up for her journey. It's a journey she says is both literal and metaphorical. Council says she's walking the whole 125-miles of the byway for herself.

    More

    It's 9 a.m. and Mashona Council is beginning her day. After spending Wednesday night at the James Webb Cabin in Preston, Md., a stop near the Underground Railroad, she's gearing up for her journey. It's a journey she says is both literal and metaphorical. Council says she's walking the whole 125-miles of the byway for herself.

    More

  • Some Delaware Correctional Officers Concerned Over Rec. Time for Maximum Security Inmates

    Some Delaware Correctional Officers Concerned Over Rec. Time for Maximum Security Inmates

    Some correctional officers in Delaware are concerned about staffing accommodations for maximum security inmates at the Vaughn Correctional Center near Smyrna, a prison that experienced an inmate uprising in February in which a correctional officer died.

    Jurgen Burgoyne, a former correctional officer, said he and colleagues who still work at Vaughn are concerned about a decision to resume giving maximum security inmates 17-and-a-half hours of recreational time a week.

    More

    Some correctional officers in Delaware are concerned about staffing accommodations for maximum security inmates at the Vaughn Correctional Center near Smyrna, a prison that experienced an inmate uprising in February in which a correctional officer died.

    Jurgen Burgoyne, a former correctional officer, said he and colleagues who still work at Vaughn are concerned about a decision to resume giving maximum security inmates 17-and-a-half hours of recreational time a week.

    More
Powered by Frankly

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WBOC. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices