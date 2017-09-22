Ocean City Sunfest Provides End-of-Summer Economic Boost

OCEAN CITY, Md. - With more than 200,000 people expected in Ocean City this weekend for the 43rd Annual Sunfest, officials said the event helps boost the town economy.

Some of the nearly 300 Sunfest vendors agree.

"It brings out a lot of people. It's good for the economy here, and it's good for the vendors like myself. It extends the season," said John Carbonaro with J.J. Sportswear.

Last year's event contributed to nearly $1.5 million in room tax for the month of September, according to the town.

"I mean especially when the weather's great, this place will be packed with people. All the hotels and restaurants will be jammed, and of course, the vendors do better with the more people here," said Carbonaro.

Sunfest runs until Sunday, September 24.