Two Arrested for Drugs & Firearm in Dover

DOVER, Del. - Two Dover residents were arrested following a search warrant at a local motel.

On Thursday, Sept. 21, 207, the Dover Police Department, Delaware State Police and United States Marhalls Task Force arrested Cameron Norwood, 27, and Natasha Morris, 25, at the Best Western on East Lebanon Road.

Investigators say Norwood was wanted for violation of probation. A computer check also revealed Morris was wanted by the Sussex County Court of Common Pleas.

Police obtained a search warrant on the hotel room as well as a 2000 Saturn Aura that Norwood is known to operate.

Officers say during the search of the vehicle, detectives located 13,000 bags (91 grams) of heroin along with a fully loaded 9mm handgun.

Norwood and Morris were transported to Troop 3 in Camden where they were both charged with possession of a firearm, possession of a controlled substance (heroin), possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance (heroin), two counts of possession of a firearm or ammunition by a person prohibited, second-degree conspiracy and possession of drug paraphernalia.

The were both arraigned at JP2 and remanded to the custody of the Department of Correction on $170,000.00 cash bond.