Salisbury Man Charged With Robbing PNC Bank & Dollar General Sto - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

Salisbury Man Charged With Robbing PNC Bank & Dollar General Store

Posted: 09/22/2017 13:30:00 -04:00 Updated:
Derrick Terrill Deshields Derrick Terrill Deshields

SALISBURY, Md.- Police have arrested a Salisbury man accused of robbing a PNC Bank branch and a Dollar General store earlier this week.

Derrick Terrill Deshields, 51, is charged with robbery, theft and a slew of traffic-related offenses. 

Salisbury police said Deshields' arrest stemmed from the Wednesday, Sept. 20 robbery of the PNC Bank, located at 1810 N. Salisbury Blvd. According to police, shortly after 2 p.m. Deshields entered the bank and demanded money. The bank employees gave Deshields an undisclosed amount of cash and he fled the bank, police said.

Bank employees were immediately interviewed and a description
of the suspect was broadcast to responding officers as well as members of allied law enforcement agencies.

Upon receiving the description of the suspect, a Wicomico County sheriff’s deputy located an individual fitting the description at a gas station north of the PNC bank on North Salisbury Boulevard. Police said the deputy also observed that the suspect was operating a vehicle which fit the description of a vehicle used during the commission of a robbery, which had occurred a day earlier at the Dollar General store in north Salisbury.

The deputy attempted to initiate a traffic stop of the vehicle but authorities said the driver took off and led police on a chase south on North Salisbury Blvd and eventually into the area of the East Church Street neighborhood.

Police said the chase ended when the driver crashing into a parked car followed by a residential building on Clay Street, where the vehicle came to a rest. 

Both the parked car and the building reportedly sustained minor damage. Police said the driver got out of the vehicle and attempted to run away. After a short foot pursuit the suspect, later identified as Deshields, was taken into custody by members of the Wicomico County Sheriff’s Office and Salisbury Police Department.

Police said that as detectives continued their investigation of the bank robbery it was determined that Deshields was the same suspect who robbed the Dollar General located at 1005 N. Salisbury Blvd. on Sept. 19.

Deshields was charged with bank robbery of the PNC Bank as well as the robbery of the Dollar General store in Salisbury. He was transported to the
Wicomico County Detention Center where he awaits an initial appearance before a District Court commissioner. There were no injuries reported during the incident. 

Salisbury police also noted that departmental detectives are also working with three allied agencies that are conducting investigations related to the following:

  • A burglary of a convenience store that occurred on Old Ocean City Road in Wicomico County handled by the Sheriff's Office;
  • A robbery that occurred at the Dollar General store in Mardela
    handled by Maryland State Police
  • A burglary that occurred at a convenience store in Selbyville, Del. being investigated by the Selbyville Police Department.

 

 

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Delaware Man Charged In Hawaii Nightclub Shooting

    Delaware Man Charged With Hawaii Nightclub Shooting

    09/21/2017 16:40:00 -04:002017-09-21 20:40:00 GMT
    Thursday, September 21 2017 4:45 PM EDT2017-09-21 20:45:57 GMT
    A Dover woman was arrested after providing officers with a fake name.A Dover woman was arrested after providing officers with a fake name.
    A former Delaware death-row inmate who brought an 18-year-old Delaware man to Hawaii to get a fresh start says the teen has been falsely accused of a deadly shooting because he's black.More
    A former Delaware death-row inmate who brought an 18-year-old Delaware man to Hawaii to get a fresh start says the teen has been falsely accused of a deadly shooting because he's black.More

  • Former Dover Airman to Plead Guilty in Child Sex Abuse Case

    Former Dover Airman to Plead Guilty in Child Sex Abuse Case

    09/22/2017 07:31:00 -04:002017-09-22 11:31:00 GMT
    Friday, September 22 2017 7:40 AM EDT2017-09-22 11:40:00 GMT
    Akeem BeazerAkeem Beazer
    A former Dover Air Force Base airman has agreed to plead guilty to charges involving the alleged sexual abuse of a teenage runaway.More
    A former Dover Air Force Base airman has agreed to plead guilty to charges involving the alleged sexual abuse of a teenage runaway.More

  • Salisbury City Police Obtain Surveillance Footage of Cook Out Assault

    Salisbury City Police Obtain Surveillance Footage of Cook Out Assault

    09/21/2017 17:18:00 -04:002017-09-21 21:18:00 GMT
    Friday, September 22 2017 7:29 AM EDT2017-09-22 11:29:31 GMT
    Cook OutCook Out
    Salisbury police are hoping that surveillance footage taken at the Cook Out restaurant on the city's south side will help them locate seven people who attacked four Salisbury University students early Saturday morning.More
    Salisbury police are hoping that surveillance footage taken at the Cook Out restaurant on the city's south side will help them locate seven people who attacked four Salisbury University students early Saturday morning.More

  • Most Popular VideosMost Popular VideosMore>>

  • Salisbury City Police Obtain Surveillance Footage of Cook Out Assault

    Salisbury City Police Obtain Surveillance Footage of Cook Out Assault

    Salisbury City Police are hoping that surveillance footage of an assault at Cook Out will help them in finding seven people who physically attacked four Salisbury University students in the early hours of Saturday morning.

    More

    Salisbury City Police are hoping that surveillance footage of an assault at Cook Out will help them in finding seven people who physically attacked four Salisbury University students in the early hours of Saturday morning.

    More

  • Woman Makes 125-Mile Journey Across Tubman Byway

    Woman Makes 125-Mile Journey Across Tubman Byway

    It's 9 a.m. and Mashona Council is beginning her day. After spending Wednesday night at the James Webb Cabin in Preston, Md., a stop near the Underground Railroad, she's gearing up for her journey. It's a journey she says is both literal and metaphorical. Council says she's walking the whole 125-miles of the byway for herself.

    More

    It's 9 a.m. and Mashona Council is beginning her day. After spending Wednesday night at the James Webb Cabin in Preston, Md., a stop near the Underground Railroad, she's gearing up for her journey. It's a journey she says is both literal and metaphorical. Council says she's walking the whole 125-miles of the byway for herself.

    More

  • Some Delaware Correctional Officers Concerned Over Rec. Time for Maximum Security Inmates

    Some Delaware Correctional Officers Concerned Over Rec. Time for Maximum Security Inmates

    Some correctional officers in Delaware are concerned about staffing accommodations for maximum security inmates at the Vaughn Correctional Center near Smyrna, a prison that experienced an inmate uprising in February in which a correctional officer died.

    Jurgen Burgoyne, a former correctional officer, said he and colleagues who still work at Vaughn are concerned about a decision to resume giving maximum security inmates 17-and-a-half hours of recreational time a week.

    More

    Some correctional officers in Delaware are concerned about staffing accommodations for maximum security inmates at the Vaughn Correctional Center near Smyrna, a prison that experienced an inmate uprising in February in which a correctional officer died.

    Jurgen Burgoyne, a former correctional officer, said he and colleagues who still work at Vaughn are concerned about a decision to resume giving maximum security inmates 17-and-a-half hours of recreational time a week.

    More
Powered by Frankly

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WBOC. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices