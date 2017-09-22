Salisbury Man Charged With Robbing PNC Bank & Dollar General Store

SALISBURY, Md.- Police have arrested a Salisbury man accused of robbing a PNC Bank branch and a Dollar General store earlier this week.

Derrick Terrill Deshields, 51, is charged with robbery, theft and a slew of traffic-related offenses.

Salisbury police said Deshields' arrest stemmed from the Wednesday, Sept. 20 robbery of the PNC Bank, located at 1810 N. Salisbury Blvd. According to police, shortly after 2 p.m. Deshields entered the bank and demanded money. The bank employees gave Deshields an undisclosed amount of cash and he fled the bank, police said.

Bank employees were immediately interviewed and a description

of the suspect was broadcast to responding officers as well as members of allied law enforcement agencies.

Upon receiving the description of the suspect, a Wicomico County sheriff’s deputy located an individual fitting the description at a gas station north of the PNC bank on North Salisbury Boulevard. Police said the deputy also observed that the suspect was operating a vehicle which fit the description of a vehicle used during the commission of a robbery, which had occurred a day earlier at the Dollar General store in north Salisbury.

The deputy attempted to initiate a traffic stop of the vehicle but authorities said the driver took off and led police on a chase south on North Salisbury Blvd and eventually into the area of the East Church Street neighborhood.

Police said the chase ended when the driver crashing into a parked car followed by a residential building on Clay Street, where the vehicle came to a rest.

Both the parked car and the building reportedly sustained minor damage. Police said the driver got out of the vehicle and attempted to run away. After a short foot pursuit the suspect, later identified as Deshields, was taken into custody by members of the Wicomico County Sheriff’s Office and Salisbury Police Department.

Police said that as detectives continued their investigation of the bank robbery it was determined that Deshields was the same suspect who robbed the Dollar General located at 1005 N. Salisbury Blvd. on Sept. 19.

Deshields was charged with bank robbery of the PNC Bank as well as the robbery of the Dollar General store in Salisbury. He was transported to the

Wicomico County Detention Center where he awaits an initial appearance before a District Court commissioner. There were no injuries reported during the incident.

Salisbury police also noted that departmental detectives are also working with three allied agencies that are conducting investigations related to the following: