Delaware State University to Build New Residence Hall

DOVER, Del.– Delaware State University announced Friday that in order to deal with a rapidly growing residential enrollment, the school plans to build a new 200,000-square-foot residence hall, to open in the fall of 2019.

The facility will feature the most contemporary design in residential living and learning on college campuses, and will house up to 600 students at maximum capacity, according to university spokesman Carlos Holmes.

The move significantly improves DSU's on-campus residential portfolio, according to Holmes. He said that today, only 2,300 of the university’s 4,600 students live on campus.

DSU Board of Trustees Chairwoman Wilma Mishoe called the effort a tremendous addition to the campus.

“Our number one priority at DSU is student success and we believe that encompasses every aspect of student life including rigorous academic offerings, exceptional teaching, learning and service opportunities, and a residential community that is inviting and inclusive,” Mishoe said. “This new effort helps us match the demand we have felt from our students with the goals we have outlined for their success.”

In May 2016, DSU initiated a project to identify specific housing needs and to

meet increased demand with minimal financial impact to the students and to the university, Holmes said. He explained that the deal was developed as a Public/Private Partnership contract, in which a private developer will design, build, operate and maintain a facility through a long-term ground lease on the university’s Dover campus.

After the lease term, the university will assume full ownership of the facility, saving millions of dollars in construction and operating costs while generating significant cash flow to pour back into the university’s strategic priorities, according to Holmes.

Holmes said the project will also eliminate more than $15 million in deferred maintenance, a significant cost in maintaining Tubman and Laws Halls, two of the oldest residential facilities on campus to be demolished at the conclusion of the new residence hall construction.

The five-story structure will be adjacent to historic Loockerman Hall, the birthplace of the university. Holmes said it will also include a new dining facility and a ground floor innovation center that will create a critical connection between the university’s academic programs and student affairs.