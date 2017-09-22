Perdue Farms Celebrates Diversity Day and Safety Milestone

GEORGETOWN, De.- Earlier today, Perdue Farms associates celebrated the diversity that makes each and every one of them, unique. The company's Georgetown plant also celebrated a new safety milestone.

Associates, representing nearly a dozen countries celebrated with song, dance, food, and attire unique to their country's culture.

Aleesha Webster, one of the organizers of the event says the event helped bring the employees together.

"What i think is unique is like i said that everyone is from different places. I mean, even their groups are from different departments and they all came together and worked together on their boards, worked together on the food, they have performances, they took the time off, so it was a time for also different departments to get familiarized with everything," she said.

Oscar Rivera, a Perdue employee, says it's not very common for companies to celebrate the diversity within their employees, but he's glad he's not in that position.

"Perdue cares about our people,it doesn't matter where you're coming from, everybody is always welcome and everybody counts. everybody is important to the company and to this plant specifically in Georgetown," said Rivera.

Apart from the diversity day fun, associates also celebrated a new safety milestone by working two million consecutive safe production hours.

These hours were worked without a Occupational, Safety and Health Administration lost-time injury.