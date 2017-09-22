Hogan Moves Cabinet Member in Confirmation Dispute

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) - Gov. Larry Hogan has moved a Cabinet secretary to another job to restore her pay, after a dispute with the state Senate over her ability to serve without confirmation.



Hogan said Friday that Maryland Department of Planning Secretary Wendi Peters has been appointed to be special secretary for Smart Growth. Hogan has named Robert McCord to be acting secretary, while a search is conducted for a permanent appointee.



Meanwhile, the governor says Dennis Schrader, the state's health secretary, will continue to serve in that capacity without confirmation.



Last month, Peters and Schrader sued for their salaries, after the state treasurer refused to pay them, because they have not received Senate confirmation. The lawsuit set up a legal fight over the constitutional powers of the legislative and executive branches of government.