Golden Retrievers Boost Local Economy with National Competition

SALISBURY, Md.- People have traveled states and even countries to compete in what's considered to be the largest national competition for man's best friend. 

Golden Retriever Club of America National Specialty competition started today in Greenwood, Delaware with the hunt test.  Retrievers were judged on their ability to find game in five locations on a field. 

The dogs will compete across various specialties until Sept. 30.  Dog handlers said Delmarva is the perfect place to host this event. 

"We have a tremendously rich hunting heritage here, waterfowl heritage.  This is one of the best retriever areas in the nation," participant and judge James Drager said. 

The competition is also rich in its economic value.  Hampton Inn's Director of Sales Chelsey Jones said hotel rooms are just one entity boosted by the event. 

"We're expected right now to see, in our property, anywhere from five to 700 room nights coming into the market," Jones said. 

Wicomico County Tourism is estimating a 5.7 million dollar bump from hotels, restaurants, businesses, etc.  Tourism Manager Kristen Goller said the competition is a nice addition to Delmarva's post-summer season. 

"We've just come off the heels of Delmarva Bike Week, so the hotels and the area businesses could use the pick up," Goller said. "So it sort of extends that summer season a little bit past the Labor Day holiday."

Events at the Civic Center will begin early next week and will continue for the rest of the month in Wicomico County. 

 

Golden Retriever Louie getting his paws rubbed.

