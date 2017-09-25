Del. Police Seek Help in Identifying Theft Suspects - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

Del. Police Seek Help in Identifying Theft Suspects

GEORGETOWN, Del.- Delaware State Police are seeking the public’s assistance in identifying a pair of suspects wanted in connection a series of car break-ins in the Georgetown area. 

Police said the incidents occurred around 2 a.m. Sunday when the two suspects, depicted in the surveillance photos, were observed entering or attempting to enter vehicles parked in driveways along Leah Street in the Fish Hook MHP. The suspects removed a wallet from one of the numerous vehicles before fleeing the area.

Police said troopers have been investigating a rash of car break-ins throughout Kent and Sussex counties where an undetermined number of suspects entered well over a dozen vehicles and stealing items and also rummaging through unsecured vehicles.  The suspects have removed items ranging from purses to electronic devices, and cash In most of these cases the vehicles were parked in the victims' driveways and were unsecured.

Police are urging people to utilize the following tips:

  • Lock your car doors and roll up you windows
  • Do not leave valuables inside your vehicle
  • Leave outdoor lights on in the driveway or have security lighting installed
  • Report any suspicious activity to 9-1-1 immediately

Anyone who can identify the pictured suspects is asked to contact Detective T. Powell at 302-752-3807. Information may also be provided by calling Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-TIP-3333, via the internet at www.delaware.crimestoppersweb.com.
 

