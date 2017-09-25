Man Wanted in Killing of Girlfriend Found After Suicide Try

NEWARK, Del. (AP)- Police say a Delaware man wanted for allegedly killing his girlfriend is being held in New York City after he attempted to kill himself.



A spokesman for the Newark Police Department said 36-year-old Rondell Veal will be charged with first-degree murder in the stabbing death of Sherrie Campbell in their Newark home. Police discovered Campbell's body Friday when they were called to the home to check on her.



Newark police obtained an arrest warrant for Veal Saturday and enlisted the help of New York police when they learned he may have fled there. On Sunday, New York city officers found Veal in a hospital, where he was recovering from injuries he received during his suicide attempt.



The killing is the first homicide in Newark since 2014.