6 People Shot in 2 Separate Incidents in Baltimore

Posted: 09/25/2017 11:06:00 -04:00

BALTIMORE (AP)- Six people were shot in two separate incidents in Baltimore.

Both shootings happened Sunday night. The first came when a gunman opened fire at four people sitting outside in the Brooklyn neighborhood of South Baltimore.

Police said a 34-year-old man was shot in the back, a 29-year-old man was shot in the left leg and a 26-year-old woman was shot in the stomach. All three people were taken to the hospital by ambulance and were listed in stable condition. A 32-year-old man who was shot in the arm took himself to a local hospital.

Later, in a separate shooting, police found a 25-year-old man and a 27-year-old man who had both been shot in the leg. Both were expected to survive their injuries.

    Maryland State Police have released the name of the victim of an apparent homicide that occurred Sunday afternoon in Somerset County.More
    The Delaware State Police Homicide Unit is conducting an investigation into the death of a suspect who police say broke into a Coverdale area home Sunday night.More
    Video surveillance photo of theft suspects provided by Delaware State PoliceVideo surveillance photo of theft suspects provided by Delaware State Police
    Delaware State Police are seeking the public’s assistance in identifying a pair of suspects wanted in connection a series of car break-ins in the Georgetown area.More
    Maryland State Police are investigating an apparent homicide that occurred this afternoon in Princess Anne. The victim is a male believed to be in his thirties, although troopers are still working to identify him. Anyone with more information is being asked to call Maryland State Police.

    Salisbury City Police are hoping that surveillance footage of an assault at Cook Out will help them in finding seven people who physically attacked four Salisbury University students in the early hours of Saturday morning.

    People have traveled states and even countries to compete in what's considered to be the largest national competition for man's best friend. 

    Golden Retriever Club of America National Specialty competition started today in Greenwood, Delaware with the hunt test.  Retrievers were judged on their ability to find game in five locations on a field.

