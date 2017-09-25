Police: Two Women Arrested After Shoplifting from a Royal Farms - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

Police: Two Women Arrested After Shoplifting from a Royal Farms

Posted: 09/25/2017 15:10:00 -04:00 Updated:
Courtesy of the Laurel Police Department Courtesy of the Laurel Police Department

LAUREL, De. -- Laurel Police arrested two women after they responded to a reported shoplifting at Royal Farms. 

According to police,  Desiree Vincent, 28 of Lincoln, DE, (pictured left), was running out the back of the Royal Farms on Georgetown Road when police chased after her. She was arrested for shoplifting and possession of drug paraphernalia, police said. 

Upon investigation of the incident, police said they found Jessica Williams, 28, or Dagsboro, DE, (pictured right), who had an active capias warrant out of Bethany Beach Alderman Court and was also in possession of drug paraphernalia. Police said both Vincent and Williams were both committed to the Department of Corrections after failing to post bond. 

 

 

