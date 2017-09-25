Man in Custody After Harrington Barricade Situation - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

Man in Custody After Harrington Barricade Situation

Posted: 09/25/2017 15:31:00 -04:00 Updated:
Chopper 16 aerial view of Monday afternoon's barricade situation in Harrington. Chopper 16 aerial view of Monday afternoon's barricade situation in Harrington.

HARRINGTON, Del.- Delaware State Police say a 36-year-old man has been taken to a hospital for an evaluation following a Monday afternoon barricade situation in Harrington.

DSP Master Cpl. Gary Fournier said the incident began shortly after noon when Harrington police received a call for a possible suicidal male located inside a home located in the unit block of Dickerson Street. 

Several homes in the area of the incident were evacuated as a precaution. Additionally, several roads in the area were closed and drivers were advised to avoid the area and seek alternate routes of travel.

As the afternoon unfolded, the DSP Special Operations Response Team and Conflict Management Teams attempted to make contact with the 36-year-old barricaded man and tried to persuade him to surrender.

Shortly after 3 p.m., the man was taken into custody after walking out of the house and was taken to an area hospital for evaluation, Fournier said. He said there will be no further updates to this incident. 

 

