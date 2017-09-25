Princess Anne Fire Causes $3,000 in Damages

PRINCESS ANNE, Md.- Fire officials are investigating the cause of a house fire in Princess Anne, according to the Office of the State Fire Marshal.

Around 3 p.m. Sunday, firefighters from the Princess Anne Fire Department responded to the two-story home on Loretta Road. It took them about 15 minutes to control the blaze.

No one was hurt, but the fire caused an estimated $3,000 in damages, officials said.

Fire officials believe it was an accidental electrical fire, but the investigation is ongoing.