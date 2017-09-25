New Rehoboth City Hall Now Open - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

New Rehoboth City Hall Now Open

Posted: 09/25/2017 16:33:00 -04:00 Updated:
By Madeleine Overturf
REHOBOTH BEACH, Del. - After delays and change orders, the City of Rehoboth Beach's new city hall is now open for business.

The building also houses the convention center, police department, Alderman Court, and a 911 center, something Mayor Paul Kuhns says is good for the county as well.

"I think most of the municipalities in the local region using this as their 911 center is very important," he says.

Kuhns says this city hall is the first new city building in Rehoboth since the 60's, and it's here to stay.

"Yes we went a little over budget but I think in the long run this is something that's going to last many,many years and is very important for the community," he says. "So I think the long and the short of it is this is worthwhile to the Rehoboth Beach community."

One of the new city hall's biggest upgrades is the police department. The department has new evidence storage lockers, a fingerprint identification system to access the evidence room, locker rooms for officers, and a training facility that departments from across the country can come use. Lt. Jaime Riddle says the new detention center-- with separate holding cells equipped with a toilet, water fountain, and camera surveillance--allows them to meet national standards.

"Our goal as a law enforcement agency is safety of people, protection of property and quality of life," he explains. "Not only do we worry about the victims, but we worry about the people in custody as well."

Riddle says the new department makes it more convenient for officers, from them accessing their equipment to getting tech help, as their IT department used to be in a separate building. He says all in all it will help them help the residents of Rehoboth.

"The reason for this whole facility is for us to better serve them, to better protect them, and keep them safe."

There will still be a few projects going on at city hall for the time being. Landscaping is expected to finish in the spring and the convention center is set to open next year. 

An open house is being held Sunday October 1st from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. For more on that, click here. 

 

