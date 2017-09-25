Salisbury Man Leads Deputy on Brief Pursuit

SALISBURY, Md.- A Salisbury man lead a deputy on a brief chase Sunday afternoon, according to the Wicomico County Sheriff's Office.

A little before 5 p.m., a deputy allegedly attempted to stop the car driven by 22-year-old Tavon Tull. Instead of stopping, Tull attempted to get away from the deputy by driving through backyards, the sheriff's office said.

According to the sheriff's office, Tull lost control of the car and ran off the road near the 1000 block of Delaware Avenue. He then attempted to get away on foot, the deputy said.

Tull was a wanted subject and was caught and arrested, the sheriff's office said.

During the preliminary investigation, the sheriff's office learned that the car did not belong to Tull and he did not have permission to drive it. It was also discovered that his privilege to drive a car had been suspended by the state.

Tull was taken to the Central Booking Unit, where he was processed and taken in front of the district court commissioner. Following an initial appearance, the commissioner detained Tull in the detention center in lieu of $1,000 bond.