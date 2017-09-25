Golden Retriever Show Attracts Thousands to Salisbury

Salisbury, Md.- The 2017 Golden Retriever Club of America National Specialty is coming to Salisbury. The events will take at the Wicomico Civic Center as well as the Crown Sports Center in Fruitland.

The event attracts people from all over the world. Garth Hoy and his dogs made a four and a half day journey from Manitoba, Canada.

"It's like a holiday in some cases. We have a boarding kennel up north so it's good way for us to get away for a couple of weeks and enjoy some away time," Hoy said.

Hoy also explained that his favorite part about shows like this is meeting people and socializing. Hoy's neighbor, Tom Sutliff, in the RV next to him is from Ohio.

""It's our home away from home, or our dogs home away from home more than anything," Sutliff said.

While folks are enjoying their time outside, inside vendors are setting up their spaces. The event, which draws in thousands to the area, also attracts those from the Eastern Shore.

""It's kind of an honor because you know, I'm just a small frog in a pond so for people to buy it and take it home and then I get recommendations. Even selling it in other countries. So it's pretty nice," Artist Deborah Craig said.

There are 1,700 golden retrievers entered in various shows this week. The shows run until September 30th. They are free of charge and open to the public.