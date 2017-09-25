No Charges for Chalking in Downtown Salisbury

One of the messages chalked outside the Wicomico County Courthouse

SALISBURY, Md.- Just outside the newly repaired Wicomico County courthouse officials discovered controversial chalking early Monday morning.

Words like "hate," "racist" and "lynched" were found along the sidewalk and ground in Downtown Salisbury. Some of the messages indicated opinions regarding the controversial General John Henry Winder marker placed on the courthouse lawn.

The marker has been a topic of conversation after the violence in Charlottesville erupted this summer. While some believe the marker should be moved or even replaced, others feel it's a sign of our historic past.

Jonathan Taylor, of Salisbury, said people should see the marker at face value as this national trend continues.

Taylor said people should "not read into it that somehow us trying to say that we wanted slavery back in 2017. Just take it at face value, that's the problem people don't do today."

Petitions have been filed requesting the removal of the marker and some even suggested it be relocated to Nanticoke, where Winder was born. SURJ Delmarva is advocating for the marker's removal and posted a statement today on Facebook.

"While this group cannot take credit for this action, we acknowledge the frustration that often lay behind such civic expression," they said.

Salisbury Police said no charges will be filed because there was no permanent property damage from the washable chalk.

The fate of the marker is now in the hands of the owner, the Maryland Historical Society.