No Charges for Chalking in Downtown Salisbury

Maryland State Police are investigating an apparent homicide that occurred this afternoon in Princess Anne. The victim is a male believed to be in his thirties, although troopers are still working to identify him. Anyone with more information is being asked to call Maryland State Police.More
Maryland State Police are investigating an apparent homicide that occurred this afternoon in Princess Anne. The victim is a male believed to be in his thirties, although troopers are still working to identify him. Anyone with more information is being asked to call Maryland State Police.More
Salisbury City Police are hoping that surveillance footage of an assault at Cook Out will help them in finding seven people who physically attacked four Salisbury University students in the early hours of Saturday morning.More
Salisbury City Police are hoping that surveillance footage of an assault at Cook Out will help them in finding seven people who physically attacked four Salisbury University students in the early hours of Saturday morning.More
Workers at Perdue Farms in Georgetown celebrated Diversity Day yesterday. Associates representing almost a dozen countries shared their food, dance, music, and culture.More
Workers at Perdue Farms in Georgetown celebrated Diversity Day yesterday. Associates representing almost a dozen countries shared their food, dance, music, and culture.More