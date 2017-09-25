Dover Man Arrested for Drug Charges After Traffic Stop - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

Dover Man Arrested for Drug Charges After Traffic Stop

Posted: 09/25/2017 18:48:00 -04:00 Updated:
Courtesy of the Milford Police Department Courtesy of the Milford Police Department

MILFORD, De. -- Milford Police arrested a Dover man after finding drugs in his car during a traffic stop. 

According to police, Aaron Wright, 24 of Dover, was arrested Saturday when police stopped the car after a traffic violation on North Rehoboth Boulevard. Upon conducting the stop, police said an officer smelled what was believed to be marijuana coming from the car. After searching the car, Milford Police said they found 17.2 grams of marijuana and packages of suspected edible THC. 

Milford Police said they charged Wright with possession with the intent to deliver a controlled substance, among other charges. 

Wright is scheduled to appear at the Kent County Court of Common Pleas later this week for a preliminary hearing, police said. 

 

 

