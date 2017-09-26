Carney Launches Eco-Tour to Spur Outdoor Activity - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

Carney Launches Eco-Tour to Spur Outdoor Activity

Posted: 09/26/2017 07:26:00 -04:00 Updated:
WILMINGTON, Del. (AP/WBOC)- Gov. John Carney is urging Delawareans to get outside and enjoy the great outdoors.

Carney is embarking on a statewide "Eco Tour" to meet with outdoor experts and small-business owners and promote outdoor recreational activities for Delawareans and visitors this fall.

Tuesday's first stop is Bellevue Mansion at Bellevue State Park in Wilmington.

Carney will then travel to Delaware City for a tour of the American Birding Association Headquarters and bike a portion of the Michael Castle Trail.

On Wednesday, Carney is scheduled to tour Bombay Hook National Wildlife Refuge, take a Cape Water Taxi lighthouse tour, and meet with residents of Leipsic at Sambo's Tavern to discuss the first annual Oyster Festival.

Carney's Eco Tour Schedule of Events

Tuesday, September 26

WHAT:         Governor Carney will tour the Bellevue Mansion at Bellevue State Park. Afterward, Governor Carney will travel to Delaware City for a brief tour of the American Birding Association Headquarters (ABA) and to bike a portion of the Michael Castle Trail.

WHO:            Governor Carney

                        Representative Valerie Longhurst

                        Secretary Shawn Garvin, Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control

                        Jeff Gordon, President, American Birding Association

                        Liz Gordon, Events Coordinator, American Birding Association

Liz Keller, Director of Delaware Tourism Office

WHEN:          Tuesday, September 26, 2017

                        2:30 p.m. – 5:30 p.m.

WHERE:       2:30 p.m. – Bellevue Mansion Tour

                        Bellevue State Park

                        901 Philadelphia Pike

Wilmington, DE 19809

4:00 p.m. – American Birding Association Headquarters Tour

American Birding Association Headquarters

            93 Clinton Street

Delaware City, DE 19706

4:30 p.m. – Michael Castle Trail Bike Ride

Governor Carney will depart from ABA Headquarters, ride the trail through wetlands and along the C&D Canal, then back to ABA Headquarters.

Delaware City, DE

Wednesday, September 27

WHAT:          Governor Carney will tour Bombay Hook National Wildlife Refuge, take a Cape Water Taxi lighthouse tour, and meet with members from the Town of Leipsic at Sambo’s Tavern to discuss the first annual Oyster Festival.

WHO:             Governor Carney

                        Secretary Shawn Garvin, Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control

Kara Coats, Deputy Secretary, Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control

Al Rizzo, Complex Manager, Bombay Hook and Prime Hook National Wildlife Refuge

Mayor Pugh, Town of Leipsic

Martha Wilkinson, Deputy Mayor, Leipsic

Debbie McKeever, City Council Member, Leipsic

Linda Parkowski, Deputy Director, Division of Small Business, Development & Tourism

Liz Keller, Director of Delaware Tourism Office

WHEN:          Wednesday, September 27, 2017

                        10:00 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.

WHERE:       10:00 a.m. – Bombay Hook National Wildlife Refuge

2591 Whitehall Neck Road

Smyrna, DE 19977

                        12:45 p.m. – Cape Water Taxi Lighthouse Tour

                        Cape May-Lewes Ferry Terminal

                        43 Cape Henlopen Drive

Lewes, DE 19958

                        3:00 p.m. – Sambo’s Tavern

                        283 Front Street

Leipsic, DE 19901

Tuesday, October 3

           

WHAT:         Governor Carney will kayak at Trap Pond State Park. Afterward, Governor Carney will travel to Cape Henlopen State Park for a tour of the Fort Miles Artillery Park and Museum.

WHO:            Governor Carney

Representative Timothy Dukes

Secretary Shawn Garvin, Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control

                        Trap Pond Partners, Trap Pond State Park Friends Group Members

Liz Keller, Director of Delaware Tourism Office

WHEN:          Tuesday, October 3, 2017

                        11:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.

WHERE:       11:00 a.m. – Kayaking at Trap Pond State Park

                        Trap Pond State Park

                        33587 Bald Cypress Lane

Laurel, DE 19956

3:00 p.m. – Tour of Fort Miles Artillery Park and Museum

Cape Henlopen State Park

15099 Cape Henlopen Drive

Lewes, DE  19958

