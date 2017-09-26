Carney Launches Eco-Tour to Spur Outdoor Activity

WILMINGTON, Del. (AP/WBOC)- Gov. John Carney is urging Delawareans to get outside and enjoy the great outdoors.
Carney is embarking on a statewide "Eco Tour" to meet with outdoor experts and small-business owners and promote outdoor recreational activities for Delawareans and visitors this fall.
Tuesday's first stop is Bellevue Mansion at Bellevue State Park in Wilmington.
Carney will then travel to Delaware City for a tour of the American Birding Association Headquarters and bike a portion of the Michael Castle Trail.
On Wednesday, Carney is scheduled to tour Bombay Hook National Wildlife Refuge, take a Cape Water Taxi lighthouse tour, and meet with residents of Leipsic at Sambo's Tavern to discuss the first annual Oyster Festival.
Carney's Eco Tour Schedule of Events
Tuesday, September 26
WHAT: Governor Carney will tour the Bellevue Mansion at Bellevue State Park. Afterward, Governor Carney will travel to Delaware City for a brief tour of the American Birding Association Headquarters (ABA) and to bike a portion of the Michael Castle Trail.
WHO: Governor Carney
Representative Valerie Longhurst
Secretary Shawn Garvin, Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control
Jeff Gordon, President, American Birding Association
Liz Gordon, Events Coordinator, American Birding Association
Liz Keller, Director of Delaware Tourism Office
WHEN: Tuesday, September 26, 2017
2:30 p.m. – 5:30 p.m.
WHERE: 2:30 p.m. – Bellevue Mansion Tour
Bellevue State Park
901 Philadelphia Pike
Wilmington, DE 19809
4:00 p.m. – American Birding Association Headquarters Tour
American Birding Association Headquarters
93 Clinton Street
Delaware City, DE 19706
4:30 p.m. – Michael Castle Trail Bike Ride
Governor Carney will depart from ABA Headquarters, ride the trail through wetlands and along the C&D Canal, then back to ABA Headquarters.
Delaware City, DE
Wednesday, September 27
WHAT: Governor Carney will tour Bombay Hook National Wildlife Refuge, take a Cape Water Taxi lighthouse tour, and meet with members from the Town of Leipsic at Sambo’s Tavern to discuss the first annual Oyster Festival.
WHO: Governor Carney
Secretary Shawn Garvin, Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control
Kara Coats, Deputy Secretary, Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control
Al Rizzo, Complex Manager, Bombay Hook and Prime Hook National Wildlife Refuge
Mayor Pugh, Town of Leipsic
Martha Wilkinson, Deputy Mayor, Leipsic
Debbie McKeever, City Council Member, Leipsic
Linda Parkowski, Deputy Director, Division of Small Business, Development & Tourism
Liz Keller, Director of Delaware Tourism Office
WHEN: Wednesday, September 27, 2017
10:00 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.
WHERE: 10:00 a.m. – Bombay Hook National Wildlife Refuge
2591 Whitehall Neck Road
Smyrna, DE 19977
12:45 p.m. – Cape Water Taxi Lighthouse Tour
Cape May-Lewes Ferry Terminal
43 Cape Henlopen Drive
Lewes, DE 19958
3:00 p.m. – Sambo’s Tavern
283 Front Street
Leipsic, DE 19901
Tuesday, October 3
WHAT: Governor Carney will kayak at Trap Pond State Park. Afterward, Governor Carney will travel to Cape Henlopen State Park for a tour of the Fort Miles Artillery Park and Museum.
WHO: Governor Carney
Representative Timothy Dukes
Secretary Shawn Garvin, Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control
Trap Pond Partners, Trap Pond State Park Friends Group Members
Liz Keller, Director of Delaware Tourism Office
WHEN: Tuesday, October 3, 2017
11:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.
WHERE: 11:00 a.m. – Kayaking at Trap Pond State Park
Trap Pond State Park
33587 Bald Cypress Lane
Laurel, DE 19956
3:00 p.m. – Tour of Fort Miles Artillery Park and Museum
Cape Henlopen State Park
15099 Cape Henlopen Drive
Lewes, DE 19958