Wilmington Police Investigating Shooting of 25-year-old Man

WILMINGTON, Del. (AP)- Police in Wilmington are investigating the late-night shooting of a 25-year-old man.



The man received a gunshot wound to his left arm and torso late Monday. He was treated by New Castle County paramedics, then taken by ambulance to Christiana Hospital, where he had surgery. Police said a suspect in the shooting fled.



No additional information was immediately available.



The News Journal reports that more than 150 people have been wounded by gunfire in Wilmington this year, breaking a 2013 record for gun violence.