Wilmington Police Investigating Shooting of 25-year-old Man - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

Wilmington Police Investigating Shooting of 25-year-old Man

Posted: 09/26/2017 08:18:00 -04:00 Updated:

WILMINGTON, Del. (AP)- Police in Wilmington are investigating the late-night shooting of a 25-year-old man.

The man received a gunshot wound to his left arm and torso late Monday. He was treated by New Castle County paramedics, then taken by ambulance to Christiana Hospital, where he had surgery. Police said a suspect in the shooting fled.

No additional information was immediately available.

The News Journal reports that more than 150 people have been wounded by gunfire in Wilmington this year, breaking a 2013 record for gun violence.

  • Delmarvawide NewsDelmarvawide NewsMore>>

  • Facebook CEO Visits Delaware to Talk About Disaster Response

    Facebook CEO Visits Delaware to Talk About Disaster Response

    09/26/2017 09:47:00 -04:002017-09-26 13:47:00 GMT
    Tuesday, September 26 2017 10:00 AM EDT2017-09-26 14:00:25 GMT
    Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg, second from left, spent Monday in Delaware talking about emergency response for natural disasters such as hurricanes. (Photo credit: Mark Zuckerberg Facebook page)Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg, second from left, spent Monday in Delaware talking about emergency response for natural disasters such as hurricanes. (Photo credit: Mark Zuckerberg Facebook page)
    Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg says he spent the day in Delaware talking about emergency response for natural disasters such as hurricanes, floods and earthquakes.More
    Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg says he spent Monday in Delaware talking about emergency response for natural disasters such as hurricanes, floods and earthquakes.More

  • Delmar Man Arrested for Gun Threat

    Delmar Man Arrested for Gun Threat

    09/26/2017 09:02:00 -04:002017-09-26 13:02:00 GMT
    Tuesday, September 26 2017 9:12 AM EDT2017-09-26 13:12:41 GMT
    Keith K. CareyKeith K. Carey
    A Delmar, Md. man is behind bars on assault and related charges following accusations that he pointed a shotgun at his girlfriend's head and threatened to shoot her.More
    A Delmar, Md. man is behind bars on assault and related charges following accusations that he pointed a shotgun at his girlfriend's head and threatened to shoot her.More

  • Delaware State University to Build New Residence Hall

    DSU to Build New Residence Hall

    09/22/2017 14:59:00 -04:002017-09-22 18:59:00 GMT
    Tuesday, September 26 2017 7:55 AM EDT2017-09-26 11:55:50 GMT
    Delaware State University. (Skycam 16)Delaware State University. (Skycam 16)
    Delaware State University announced Friday that in order to deal with a rapidly growing residential enrollment, the school plans to build a new 200,000-square-foot residence hall, to open in the fall of 2019.More
    Delaware State University announced Friday that in order to deal with a rapidly growing residential enrollment, the school plans to build a new 200,000-square-foot residence hall, to open in the fall of 2019.More

  • Most Popular VideosMost Popular VideosMore>>

  • Murder Investigation Underway in Somerset County

    Murder Investigation Underway in Somerset County

    Maryland State Police are investigating an apparent homicide that occurred this afternoon in Princess Anne. The victim is a male believed to be in his thirties, although troopers are still working to identify him. Anyone with more information is being asked to call Maryland State Police.

    More

    Maryland State Police are investigating an apparent homicide that occurred this afternoon in Princess Anne. The victim is a male believed to be in his thirties, although troopers are still working to identify him. Anyone with more information is being asked to call Maryland State Police.

    More

  • Dover Business Owners Sound Off During Downtown Tour

    Dover Business Owners Sound Off During Downtown Tour

    Dover business owners on Monday gave their thoughts on conditions in the downtown area during a tour by city officials and members of the Downtown Dover Partnership.

    The Monday morning tour was aimed at getting feedback from local business owners and operators about the positives and negatives of having stores along places like Loockerman Street in the heart of Central Dover.

    More

    Dover business owners on Monday gave their thoughts on conditions in the downtown area during a tour by city officials and members of the Downtown Dover Partnership.

    The Monday morning tour was aimed at getting feedback from local business owners and operators about the positives and negatives of having stores along places like Loockerman Street in the heart of Central Dover.

    More

  • Golden Retriever Show Attracts Thousands to Salisbury

    Golden Retriever Show Attracts Thousands to Salisbury

    The 2017 Golden Retriever Club of America National Specialty is coming to Salisbury. The events will take at the Wicomico Civic Center as well as the Crown Sports Center in Fruitland.

    More

    The 2017 Golden Retriever Club of America National Specialty is coming to Salisbury. The events will take at the Wicomico Civic Center as well as the Crown Sports Center in Fruitland.

    More
Powered by Frankly

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WBOC. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices