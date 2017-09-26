Delmar Man Arrested for Gun Threat

Gov. John Carney is urging Delawareans to get outside and enjoy the great outdoors.More
Gov. John Carney is urging Delawareans to get outside and enjoy the great outdoors.More
Maryland State Police are investigating an apparent homicide that occurred this afternoon in Princess Anne. The victim is a male believed to be in his thirties, although troopers are still working to identify him. Anyone with more information is being asked to call Maryland State Police.More
Maryland State Police are investigating an apparent homicide that occurred this afternoon in Princess Anne. The victim is a male believed to be in his thirties, although troopers are still working to identify him. Anyone with more information is being asked to call Maryland State Police.More
Dover business owners on Monday gave their thoughts on conditions in the downtown area during a tour by city officials and members of the Downtown Dover Partnership.
The Monday morning tour was aimed at getting feedback from local business owners and operators about the positives and negatives of having stores along places like Loockerman Street in the heart of Central Dover.More
Dover business owners on Monday gave their thoughts on conditions in the downtown area during a tour by city officials and members of the Downtown Dover Partnership.
The Monday morning tour was aimed at getting feedback from local business owners and operators about the positives and negatives of having stores along places like Loockerman Street in the heart of Central Dover.More
The 2017 Golden Retriever Club of America National Specialty is coming to Salisbury. The events will take at the Wicomico Civic Center as well as the Crown Sports Center in Fruitland.More
The 2017 Golden Retriever Club of America National Specialty is coming to Salisbury. The events will take at the Wicomico Civic Center as well as the Crown Sports Center in Fruitland.More