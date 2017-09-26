Delmar Man Arrested for Gun Threat - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

Delmar Man Arrested for Gun Threat

Posted: 09/26/2017 09:02:00 -04:00 Updated:
Keith K. Carey Keith K. Carey

DELMAR, Md.- A Delmar, Md. man is behind bars on assault and related charges following accusations that he pointed a shotgun at his girlfriend's head and threatened to shoot her. 

The Wicomico County Sheriff's Office reports that the incident happened shortly after 9 p.m. Friday, Sept. 22 at a home located in the 100 block of Spruce Street in Delmar. 

According to the Sheriff's Office, a deputy responded to the home for a reported disturbance. Upon arrival, the deputy met with a woman who stated that she and her boyfriend, 48-year-old Keith K. Carey, were involved in a dispute when Carey reportedly threatened her with a shotgun. The woman reportedly told the deputy that Carey pointed the shotgun at her head and threatened to use it.

Carey was arrested for first- and second-degree assault and reckless endangerment and ordered held without bond in the Wicomico County Detention Center.

