Facebook CEO Visits Delaware to Talk About Disaster Response

Posted: 09/26/2017 09:47:00 -04:00 Updated:
SMYRNA, Del. (AP/WBOC)- Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg says he spent the day in Delaware talking about emergency response for natural disasters such as hurricanes, floods and earthquakes.

Zuckerberg said in a post Monday that Facebook is in a unique position to help with disaster response. He noted the safety check tool that asks people in a disaster area if they’re safe and immediately notifies their friends and family. The post also mentioned community and fundraising tools as ways Facebook can help.

Zuckerberg said he stopped by the Delaware Emergency Management Agency headquarters and discussed ways Facebook could coordinate better with Gov. John Carney and members of their team. He also met with academics studying disaster response and leaders of nonprofit groups. He said they shared interesting research around how regular members of communities often have more capacity to provide relief efforts than the formal relief organizations.
 

"For example, they told me about the Cajun Navy -- an informal group from the Louisiana Bayous who got on their motor boats after Harvey flooded Houston and started rescuing people in the flooded streets of Houston," Zuckerberg said. "They told me how after 9/11 in New York City, a makeshift armada of civilian boats -- motor boats, dinner cruise ships, yachts, etc -- helped people get off Manhattan and in many cases get back home to New Jersey or other places.

Zuckerberg said these stories make it clear there's even more that "we can do to help the community work together in disasters to keep us all safe."

"This is historically work that only governments and non-profits would do, but we're in a new world and there is an important role for internet communities to help here too," he said.

