Facebook CEO Visits Delaware to Talk About Disaster Response

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg, second from left, spent Monday in Delaware talking about emergency response for natural disasters such as hurricanes. (Photo credit: Mark Zuckerberg Facebook page)

SMYRNA, Del. (AP/WBOC)- Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg says he spent the day in Delaware talking about emergency response for natural disasters such as hurricanes, floods and earthquakes.

Zuckerberg said in a post Monday that Facebook is in a unique position to help with disaster response. He noted the safety check tool that asks people in a disaster area if they’re safe and immediately notifies their friends and family. The post also mentioned community and fundraising tools as ways Facebook can help.

Zuckerberg said he stopped by the Delaware Emergency Management Agency headquarters and discussed ways Facebook could coordinate better with Gov. John Carney and members of their team. He also met with academics studying disaster response and leaders of nonprofit groups. He said they shared interesting research around how regular members of communities often have more capacity to provide relief efforts than the formal relief organizations.