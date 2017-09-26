'Fatberg' Found in Baltimore Sewer System After Overflow - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

'Fatberg' Found in Baltimore Sewer System After Overflow

Posted: 09/26/2017 11:40:00 -04:00

BALTIMORE (AP)- A massive "fatberg" made up of congealed fat, wet wipes and other waste has been named as the culprit in a sewer overflow in Baltimore.

The overflow discharged about 1.2 million gallons of sewage into the Jones Fall stream last week.

The Baltimore Sun reported Monday that the fatberg was discovered in a sewer main near Baltimore Penn Station.

Public works officials said the walls of a century-old 24-inch wide pipe were caked with oils, grease and congealed fats. Up to 85 percent of the pipe was clogged, blocking the flow of sewage.

The fatberg has been mostly scraped off and sent to a landfill.

A fatberg estimated to weigh more than 140 tons was recently discovered in London's sewer system. Officials say it could take weeks to destroy.

