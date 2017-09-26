Man Arrested for Walking Naked in Salisbury

SALISBURY, Md.- A Salisbury man was arrested early Tuesday morning for indecent exposure.

The Wicomico County Sheriff's Office said that a little before 4 a.m., a deputy responded to the 29000 block of Naylor Mill Road for the report of a naked man walking down the road.

Rodney Adams, 28, was found wearing only socks and shoes, the Sheriff's Office said. His shorts and T-shirt were slung over his shoulder.

The deputy said he also smelled alcohol coming from Adams.

He was arrested and taken to the Central Booking Unit, where he was processed and taken in front of the District Court Commissioner. He was charged with indecent exposure and disorderly conduct and later released on personal recognizance.