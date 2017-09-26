Woman Arrested on Multiple Credit Card Theft Charges - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

Woman Arrested on Multiple Credit Card Theft Charges

Posted: 09/26/2017 12:08:00 -04:00
Sharon Williams; Photo Credit: Milford Police Department

MILFORD, Del. -- Milford Police say a woman connected to a 2016 credit card theft investigation is now in police custody.

Milford Police arrested 42-year-old Sharon Williams of Milford on Monday. According to a June 2016 report, a victim reported the theft of a card and suspicious charges to the card. During the investigation, police found Williams reportedly left one of the establishments where charges were attempted using the stolen card and was denied the purchase after the card failed the transaction. Police say Williams then stole the merchandise after the failed charge.

Williams was pulled over Monday for a traffic stop, where police learned of a warrant out for her arrest. Williams was immediately taken into police custody; she has been charged with Conspiracy in the 3rd degree, Theft Under $1500.00, three counts of Unlawful Use of Payment Card, Attempted Unlawful Use of Payment Card, and three counts of Theft False Pretense. Bail has been set at $5,000.

  • Man Arrested for Walking Naked in Salisbury

    Man Arrested for Walking Naked in Salisbury

    09/26/2017 11:48:00 -04:002017-09-26 15:48:00 GMT
    Tuesday, September 26 2017 12:32 PM EDT2017-09-26 16:32:31 GMT
    He was found wearing only socks and shoes, according to the Wicomico County Sheriff's Office.More
    A Salisbury man was arrested early Tuesday morning for indecent exposure after he was found walking down the road wearing only socks and shoes, according to the Wicomico County Sheriff's Office.More

  • New Laws Take Effect in Maryland on Sunday

    New Laws Take Effect in Maryland on Sunday

    09/26/2017 11:47:00 -04:002017-09-26 15:47:00 GMT
    Tuesday, September 26 2017 12:28 PM EDT2017-09-26 16:28:49 GMT
    In this April 4, 2017, file photo, Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan, center, reacts after signing a bill to ban the hydraulic drilling practice known as fracking in the state in Annapolis, Md. (Photo: AP file)In this April 4, 2017, file photo, Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan, center, reacts after signing a bill to ban the hydraulic drilling practice known as fracking in the state in Annapolis, Md. (Photo: AP file)
    A first-in-the-nation law enabling Maryland's attorney general to take action against pharmaceutical price gouging is scheduled to go into effect next week, along with a number of other laws approved in the state's last legislation session.More
    A first-in-the-nation law enabling Maryland's attorney general to take action against pharmaceutical price gouging is scheduled to go into effect next week, along with a number of other laws approved in the state's last legislation session.More

