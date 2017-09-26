Woman Arrested on Multiple Credit Card Theft Charges

MILFORD, Del. -- Milford Police say a woman connected to a 2016 credit card theft investigation is now in police custody.

Milford Police arrested 42-year-old Sharon Williams of Milford on Monday. According to a June 2016 report, a victim reported the theft of a card and suspicious charges to the card. During the investigation, police found Williams reportedly left one of the establishments where charges were attempted using the stolen card and was denied the purchase after the card failed the transaction. Police say Williams then stole the merchandise after the failed charge.

Williams was pulled over Monday for a traffic stop, where police learned of a warrant out for her arrest. Williams was immediately taken into police custody; she has been charged with Conspiracy in the 3rd degree, Theft Under $1500.00, three counts of Unlawful Use of Payment Card, Attempted Unlawful Use of Payment Card, and three counts of Theft False Pretense. Bail has been set at $5,000.