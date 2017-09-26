Attorneys Agree to Dismiss Fired Dewey Beach Officer's Lawsuit

NFL players across the country linked arms and kneeled down on one knee - all to take a stand against President Donald Trump and a statement he made last Friday.

"Wouldn't you love to see one of these NFL owners when somebody disrespects our flag to say get that son of a b----h off the field, right now," President Trump said.

And with that polarizing statement, players unified and protested even more, prompting fans from coast to coast to weigh in.