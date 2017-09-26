Former Snow Hill Account Clerk Charged With Stealing Town's Money

SNOW HILL, Md.- The former account clerk of Snow Hill has been indicted by the Worcester County Grand Jury on a count of felony theft over $100,000.

State Prosecutor Emmet C. Davitt announced Tuesday that while 32-year-old Erica M. Holland was employed as an account clerk for Snow Hill, she stole approximately $169,100 from the town.

According to Davitt, Holland stole the money between August of 2014 and April of 2017.

In a statement Davitt said, "Town employees who handle public money hold a position of trust and violation of that trust is intolerable."

There is no word yet on Holland's trial date.