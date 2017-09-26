Milford Police Ask Help in Locating Missing Woman - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

Milford Police Ask Help in Locating Missing Woman

Posted: 09/26/2017 13:38:00 -04:00
Ariel M. Robbins Ariel M. Robbins

MILFORD, Del.- Milford police are asking the public's help in locating a woman reported as missing. 

Police said Ariel M. Robbins, 27 of Milford, was last seen in the 900 block of North DuPont Boulevard (US Rt 113) during the evening hours of Sept. 24. 

Robbins is described as white, 5-foot-6, 125 pounds and with brown hair and brown eyes. 

Officers said they have been unable to make contact with Robbins to check on her welfare and attempts to locate her have been unsuccessful.  There is a real concern for her safety and welfare, according to police.  

Anyone with information on Robbins' whereabouts is asked to call 302-422-8081 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-TIP-3333.  Tips can also be submitted online at MilfordPoliceDE.org/TIPS .

