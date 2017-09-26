DEMA Adds Nextdoor Social Media App

SMYRNA, Del.- The Delaware Emergency Management Agency has initiated an account with the social media app Nextdoor. Nextdoor is a free, private social network for neighborhoods and it has more than 73,000 members in Delaware, reaching nearly 57,000 households.

DEMA will be using Nextdoor’s Public Agencies platform to enhance communication between the department and Delaware residents. Officials said use of the app by organizations like DEMA allows for notification on a statewide or countywide basis. Nextdoor also gives DEMA the ability to send emergency notifications to specific communities throughout the state.

DEMA used Nextdoor for its first public notification with information sent to New Castle County members regarding the Oct. 5 potassium iodide distribution for residents of a 10-mile radius of the Salem/Hope Creek Nuclear Generating Station.

Following its initial posting to inform Delaware members that DEMA had signed up to use the Nextdoor app, DEMA sad it has received more than 700 responses from members thanking the agency for adding another means of notifying residents of emergency situations in their neighborhoods.

“Timely notification is critical during emergencies,” said DEMA Director A.J. Schall. “Nextdoor adds another tool to our toolbox for efficient and effective outreach to provide important information that may help protect lives and property all across the state of Delaware”.