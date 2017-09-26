Georgetown Police Investigate Suspicious Package on Route 113

GEORGETOWN, Del.- Georgetown police say a suspicious package that temporarily shut down a portion of Route 113 in both directions on Tuesday afternoon has been deemed safe.

Police said that shortly before 12:30 p.m. a Delaware Department of Transportation employee who was cutting grass in the median of the highway located the package and reported it.

Officers responded to the area and located the package laying next to a road sign near the northbound lane of Route 113 north of Route 9.

As a safety precaution, all lanes of travel on Route 113 northbound and southbound were closed temporarily between Ennis Road and Route 9. The Delaware State Police Explosive Ordinance Disposal Unit was utilized to inspect the package. EOD members inspected the package and determined it was not harmful.

After the package was inspected, the scene was turned over to the Delaware State Fire Marshal's Office for continued investigation.

All lanes of Route 113 in Georgetown are now open.