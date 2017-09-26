Millsboro Police Department Adds Bicycle Unit

MILLSBORO, Del. - The Millsboro Police Department is now fighting crime while cycling.

This week, the department launched its eight person bicycle patrol. Cpl. David Moyer says its one of their efforts to enhance community policing.

"A lot of times a car limits our ability to interact with the community," he says. "We pull up to a scene and we have the steel doors and the windows and everything else. The bike puts that officer right out there in the community. We are stopping along the way for water breaks, talking to citizens as we go."

In the future, the unit will also have an education component as well.

"We are going to start teaching classes along with this bike unit in the community," Moyer tells WBOC. "We are going to teach bike safety not only to kids but to adults. [We'll] teach them how to ride on the roads safely."

Moyer says three officers work per shift, and they plan on now having one of those officers be on a bike, unless they must respond to an emergency that requires having a vehicle. Moyer says cycling also allows them to fight crime in different ways.

"One of the things we do currently right now is team seat belt and cell phone enforcement," he explains. "With this tool, the bicycle, we will be able to further that team enforcement on certain violations by being able to get the officer out there and radio ahead to the other officers."

Moyer also says the officers' senses are enhanced on the bike, as they can hear clearer, see clearer and even smell clearer, with no car window inhibiting them.

The entire program was paid for by a grant.