Millsboro Police Department Adds Bicycle Unit - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

Millsboro Police Department Adds Bicycle Unit

Posted: 09/26/2017 15:22:00 -04:00 Updated:
By Madeleine Overturf
Connect

MILLSBORO, Del. - The Millsboro Police Department is now fighting crime while cycling.

This week, the department launched its eight person bicycle patrol. Cpl. David Moyer says its one of their efforts to enhance community policing.

"A lot of times a car limits our ability to interact with the community," he says. "We pull up to a scene and we have the steel doors and the windows and everything else. The bike puts that officer right out there in the community. We are stopping along the way for water breaks, talking to citizens as we go."

In the future, the unit will also have an education component as well.

"We are going to start teaching classes along with this bike unit in the community," Moyer tells WBOC. "We are going to teach bike safety not only to kids but to adults. [We'll] teach them how to ride on the roads safely."

Moyer says three officers work per shift, and they plan on now having one of those officers be on a bike, unless they must respond to an emergency that requires having a vehicle. Moyer says cycling also allows them to fight crime in different ways.

"One of the things we do currently right now is team seat belt and cell phone enforcement," he explains. "With this tool, the bicycle, we will be able to further that team enforcement on certain violations by being able to get the officer out there and radio ahead to the other officers."

Moyer also says the officers' senses are enhanced on the bike, as they can hear clearer, see clearer and even smell clearer, with no car window inhibiting them. 

The entire program was paid for by a grant. 

 

 

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Man Arrested for Walking Naked in Salisbury

    Man Arrested for Walking Naked in Salisbury

    09/26/2017 11:48:00 -04:002017-09-26 15:48:00 GMT
    Tuesday, September 26 2017 12:48 PM EDT2017-09-26 16:48:51 GMT
    He was found wearing only socks and shoes, according to the Wicomico County Sheriff's Office.More
    A Salisbury man was arrested early Tuesday morning for indecent exposure after he was found walking down the road wearing only socks and shoes, according to the Wicomico County Sheriff's Office.More

  • Updated: Police ID Suspect Shot and Killed in Coverdale Home Invasion

    Police: Suspect in Coverdale Home Invasion Shot and Killed

    09/25/2017 07:08:00 -04:002017-09-25 11:08:00 GMT
    Tuesday, September 26 2017 10:57 AM EDT2017-09-26 14:57:44 GMT
    Delaware State Police have released the name of the suspect shot and killed in a home invasion that occurred late Sunday night in the Coverdale area east of Bridgeville.More
    Delaware State Police have released the name of the suspect shot and killed in a home invasion that occurred late Sunday night in the Coverdale area east of Bridgeville.More

  • Delaware to Distribute Potassium Iodide Tablets

    Delaware to Distribute Potassium Iodide Tablets

    09/26/2017 10:18:00 -04:002017-09-26 14:18:00 GMT
    Tuesday, September 26 2017 12:47 PM EDT2017-09-26 16:47:56 GMT
    dema,Salem and Hope Creek Nuclear Generating Stations (Photo: CBS)dema,Salem and Hope Creek Nuclear Generating Stations (Photo: CBS)
    The Delaware Emergency Management Agency and Delaware Division of Public Health will distribute potassium iodide (KI) tablets to Delaware residents living within a 10-mile radius of the Salem/Hope Creek Nuclear Generating Stations.More
    The Delaware Emergency Management Agency and Delaware Division of Public Health will distribute potassium iodide (KI) tablets to Delaware residents living within a 10-mile radius of the Salem/Hope Creek Nuclear Generating Stations.More

  • Most Popular VideosMost Popular VideosMore>>

  • Murder Investigation Underway in Somerset County

    Murder Investigation Underway in Somerset County

    Maryland State Police are investigating an apparent homicide that occurred this afternoon in Princess Anne. The victim is a male believed to be in his thirties, although troopers are still working to identify him. Anyone with more information is being asked to call Maryland State Police.

    More

    Maryland State Police are investigating an apparent homicide that occurred this afternoon in Princess Anne. The victim is a male believed to be in his thirties, although troopers are still working to identify him. Anyone with more information is being asked to call Maryland State Police.

    More

  • Golden Retriever Show Attracts Thousands to Salisbury

    Golden Retriever Show Attracts Thousands to Salisbury

    The 2017 Golden Retriever Club of America National Specialty is coming to Salisbury. The events will take at the Wicomico Civic Center as well as the Crown Sports Center in Fruitland.

    More

    The 2017 Golden Retriever Club of America National Specialty is coming to Salisbury. The events will take at the Wicomico Civic Center as well as the Crown Sports Center in Fruitland.

    More

  • Local Sports Fans React to NFL Protests

    Local Sports Fans React to NFL Protests

    NFL players across the country linked arms and kneeled down on one knee - all to take a stand against President Donald Trump and a statement he made last Friday.

    "Wouldn't you love to see one of these NFL owners when somebody disrespects our flag to say get that son of a b----h off the field, right now," President Trump said.

    And with that polarizing statement, players unified and protested even more, prompting fans from coast to coast to weigh in.

    More

    NFL players across the country linked arms and kneeled down on one knee - all to take a stand against President Donald Trump and a statement he made last Friday.

    "Wouldn't you love to see one of these NFL owners when somebody disrespects our flag to say get that son of a b----h off the field, right now," President Trump said.

    And with that polarizing statement, players unified and protested even more, prompting fans from coast to coast to weigh in.

    More
Powered by Frankly

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WBOC. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices