Obama Honors Beau Biden in Delaware at Charitable Reception - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

Obama Honors Beau Biden in Delaware at Charitable Reception

Posted: 09/26/2017 15:43:00 -04:00 Updated:
Former Vice President Joe Biden introduces former President Barack Obama during Monday's event for the Beau Biden Foundation for the Protection of Children. (Photo: Joe Biden Facebook page) Former Vice President Joe Biden introduces former President Barack Obama during Monday's event for the Beau Biden Foundation for the Protection of Children. (Photo: Joe Biden Facebook page)

WILMINGTON, Del. (AP/WBOC)- Former President Barack Obama made an appearance at a reception for a charitable foundation named after the late son of former Vice President Joe Biden.

Obama visited Delaware to speak Monday at the Wilmington Country Club for the Beau Biden Foundation for the Protection of Children.

Obama said he attended to lend his support to the Biden family, to honor Beau Biden and to support the foundation's "wonderful cause." The family founded the organization following the 2015 death of Beau Biden from brain cancer. The foundation teaches children about online safety and teaches adults to prevent and recognize child sexual abuse.

Beau Biden was attorney general of Delaware. 

My son Beau fought his whole life to protect the vulnerable. I’m so glad the Beau Biden Foundation for the Protection of Children is continuing his legacy," Joe Biden said. "Thanks to all of you who allow us to pursue what mattered most to Beau, and thank you to my friend Barack Obama for honoring his life’s work with us."

