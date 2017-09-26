Caroline County Man Arrested for Arson

Maryland State Police are investigating an apparent homicide that occurred this afternoon in Princess Anne. The victim is a male believed to be in his thirties, although troopers are still working to identify him. Anyone with more information is being asked to call Maryland State Police.More
The 2017 Golden Retriever Club of America National Specialty is coming to Salisbury. The events will take at the Wicomico Civic Center as well as the Crown Sports Center in Fruitland.More
NFL players across the country linked arms and kneeled down on one knee - all to take a stand against President Donald Trump and a statement he made last Friday.
"Wouldn't you love to see one of these NFL owners when somebody disrespects our flag to say get that son of a b----h off the field, right now," President Trump said.
And with that polarizing statement, players unified and protested even more, prompting fans from coast to coast to weigh in.More
