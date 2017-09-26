Caroline County Man Arrested for Arson

GOLDSBORO, Md.- A Caroline County man has been arrested and charged with setting fire to a boat in Goldsboro, according to the Office of the State Fire Marshal.

The fire occurred a little after 7:30 p.m. Monday on Drapers Mill Road. Twenty firefighters from the Goldsboro Volunteer Fire Department battled the blaze, and it was extinguished in 20 minutes, fire officials said.

According to deputy state fire marshals, 18-year-old Brian Smith started the fire on the 25-foot Sea Ray boat, which was owned by his father.

Smith was taken into custody at the scene after admitting to setting the fire. He was charged with arson second degree, malicious burning second degree and malicious destruction of property under $1,000. He was taken before a Caroline County Commissioner and released on his own recognizance, since he had no prior criminal history.

If convicted of all charges, Smith faces a maximum penalty of over 21 year in prison and/or $31,000 in fines.